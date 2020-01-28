Coronavirus reaches Germany; death toll exceeds 100

Germany is the second country in Europe, where a case of the new and dangerous coronavirus has been registered. Meanwhile, in China the number of victims has exceeded 100 people.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports, the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Germany in the federal state of Bavaria, according to the Bavarian Health Ministry.

The man, who contracted the virus is from Starnberg, and is in a «medically good state,» according to the health authority.

Baviarian authorities have released a statement saying he was under surveillance in an isolation ward and that the risk of infection for other people in Bavaria is currently considered to be low.

Deaths in China exceed one hundred

The new virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has taken the lives of 106 people and infected more than 4,500 others in China.

Apart from Germany, the only other European country with a confirmed coronavirus case is France.