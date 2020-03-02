Coronavirus situation in Estonia – stable with one case found

In Estonia, the novel coronavirus has been found to one person; however, disease prevention authorities are seeking extra three million euros to buy protective gear, thermal cameras and cover specialist wages in the event of a possible outbreak, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

Until Monday, March 2, some 60 additional people have been tested for the virus, who themselves recently been in at-risk regions, or have came into contact with people who had travelled and who had exhibited symptoms of the virus, fortunately, all of these tests have been negative, ERR reports.

The Estonian cabinet of ministers is having a sitting on Monday to discuss proposals worked out by the task force formed by the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik for the prevention of the spread of the virus.

«The Health Board and Ministry of Social Affairs have calculated that our field’s expenses, which largely involve generating reserves in order to be prepared for a situation that may last weeks or months, is in the magnitude of EUR 3 million,» the Minister explained to ERR’s Vikerraadio.