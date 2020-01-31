Coronavirus spread outside China prompts international health emergency by WHO

The World Health Organisation has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the spread of the new coronavirus outside the borders of the country of its origin, China, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

«The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China but because of what is happening in other countries.

Our greatest concern is the potential for this virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems, which are ill-prepared to deal with it,» said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general making the announcement on Thursday, January 30, DW wrote.

Outside China the virus has spread in human-to-human infenctions Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the US, with no death cases registered outside China.

No vaccine, but many people recover

BBC reports that although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death, BBC reports.