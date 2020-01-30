Coronavirus spreads across China, death toll reaches 170

In China, the number of victims of the dangerous new coronavirus has risen to 170 and the virus has now reached every region in mainland China, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

Chinese health authorities have said there were 7,711 confirmed cases in the country as of Wednesday, 29 January. Meanwhile, infections have also spread to at least 16 other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Thursday, January 30, to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.

«In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,» WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, pointing to Germany, Vietnam and Japan, BBC reports.

«Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak.»

No vaccine, but many recover

Although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.

As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death.