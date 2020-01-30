Coronavirus spreads across China, death toll reaches 170
In China, the number of victims of the dangerous new coronavirus has risen to 170 and the virus has now reached every region in mainland China, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Chinese health authorities have said there were 7,711 confirmed cases in the country as of Wednesday, 29 January. Meanwhile, infections have also spread to at least 16 other countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Thursday, January 30, to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.
«In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us,» WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, pointing to Germany, Vietnam and Japan, BBC reports.
«Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak.»
No vaccine, but many recover
Although there is no specific cure or vaccine for the virus, many people who contract it have only small symptoms and get it cured.
As evidenced by the death toll, it can also cause severe acute respiratory infection and lead to death.
One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs
One of the persons detained in the criminal case regarding the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million is former ABLV Bank’s private banker Andris Ovsjaņņikovs, according to information available to LTV.
Economist: rising labour costs among retailers' chief challenges
This year’s biggest challenges for retailers will include the decline of numbers of residents and buyer, as well as growing labour force costs, says Swedbank economist Agnese Buceniece.
Lithuania’s ruling LFGU and opposition Conservatives feud over forget-me-not flower
Forget-me-not, a symbol of eternal love and remembrance and the flower believed to have played a role in God‘s creating the earth, has been the target of feud between the opposition Conservatives and the ruling party, Lithuania’s Farmers and Greens Union.
Lithuanian corruption watchdog sees improvements in business corruption
Lithuanian anti-corruption body the Special Investigation Service has spoken of positive trends in tackling corruption as an obstacle to business. A survey showed that 15% of respondent business managers saw corruption as an obstacle to operations in 2019, according to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.
Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence
«I cannot save KPV LV from influence coming from Ainārs Šlesers, Aivars Lembergs and the Union of Greens and Farmers. It is possible the decisions made by the party’s ministers are already backed by desires for oligarchs, and I will not build such a house,» said the founder and ex-member of KPV LV political party Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to BNN about the current state of the party.
Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary
The Estonian parliament has adopted a law to reform the country’s pension compulsory funded pension system and expressed confidence in the Estonian government, ERR broadcaster reports.
Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained
This week Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit performed investigative activities in four Latvian credit institutions in cooperation with German state police. Two persons have been detained, as reported by State Police.
98 people hospitalized over flu or flu-induced pneumonia in Latvia last week
A total of 98 people were hospitalized in Latvia over flu or flu-induced pneumonia last week. This means a total 878 residents have been hospitalized with this infection this season, according to data of the monitoring of influenza and acute upper respiratory infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.
European Parliament passes Brexit agreement
The British Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday, January 30, by 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.
One person involved in criminal case on laundering of 50 million euros put under arrest
On Wednesday, 29 January, Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court applied a security measure – an arrest – on one of the four persons detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds, because of which searches and other investigative actions were previously performed at ABLV Bank, LETA agency found out.
Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses
If the government decides to look for a new location for the State Security Service’s new headquarters, it could delay construction by several years and create considerable financial losses, Latvian President Egils Levits told journalists on Wednesday, 29 January.
Estonian children start school with 49.5% missing some vaccines, study finds
In Estonia, 49.5% of first-graders are not fully vaccinated in the framework of a state vaccination programme, a study, cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR, has found.
Four persons detained in criminal case on the laundering of 50 million euros
Four persons have been detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million, as part of which searches were performed at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January, according to information from LETA.
SEB operating revenue in Estonia was EUR 173.5 million in 2019
The operating revenue of the Estonian branch of the Swedish SEB bank was 173.4 million euros in 2019, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
Retail trade turnover in Latvia increases 2.3%
Compared to 2018, total retail trade turnover rose by 2.3 % in 2019. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 1.2 %, turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sale of automotive fuel, rose by 4.0%, whereas turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel – by 0.4 %.
Latvian State Police warn about encryption ransomware virus attacks
Latvian State Police periodically receive complaints from private and legal persons regarding different encryption ransomware virus attacks. Viruses of this kind encrypt files and hard disks, denying owners the use of their computers and information stored therein, police report.
Lithuania operations announced by US military firm NBC Security
An announcement of entering the Lithuanian market has been made by the American military and defence company NBC Security, which aims to open a manufacturing facility in the Baltic country.
Kariņš: coalition’s partner wants to combine all three special services in Latvia, but I won’t allow it
One of the ruling coalition’s partners wants to combine all three of Latvia’s special services, said Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds, on Wednesday, 29 January, adding he would be against such a proposal.
Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform
In the Estonian parliament votes on pension reform are planned as the opposition has pledged to do its utmost to keep it from being passed amid concerns what effects the chance of withdrawing second pillar payments ne masse could have.
Six persons reportedly involved in case for laundering of 50 million euros
According to LETA, six people are involved in the criminal process regarding the laundering of illegally obtained funds of nearly EUR 50 million. As part of this criminal process, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau performed a search at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January.
International evacuations from China held as coronavirus infections exceed SARS
The European Union and other countries are organising the evacuation of their citizens from China, where the infection cases of the new coronavirus have exceeded the SARS outbreak.
One step closer towards changing prosecutor general replacement order
On Tuesday, 28 January, Latvian Saeima’s Defence, Internal affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee conceptually supported planned law amendments that provide for changing the order under which the country’s prosecutor general is replaced.
Trump offers new Middle East peace plan
US President Donald Trump has offered a new peace plan for the turbulent Middle East region. It envisages the recognition by the US of Israeli occupied territories and a map of territories for the establishment of a state of Palestine.
Government: climate and energy plan for 2030 is a step towards climate neutrality
The National Energy and Climate Plan for 2030 (NEKP) supported by Latvian Cabinet of Ministers is an intermediate stage on the path towards accomplishment of climate neutrality in 2050, ministers admitted during a meeting on Tuesday, 28 January.
