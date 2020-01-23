Corruption fighters: corruption perception indexes decline in Latvia in 2019

Latvia’s positions had worsened slightly in 2019 in global anti-corruption coalition Transparency International composed Corruption Perception Index.

Last year, Latvia was given 56 points on a scale from 0 to 100, where 0 means there is no corruption in society’s perception and 100 means there is a high corruption level in the country. In 2018 Latvia’s score was 58 points, which gave the country 41st place among 180 countries.

In the latest index Latvia shares 44th– 47th place with Costa Rica, Czech Republic and Georgia.

Similarly to previous years, in 2019 Latvia’s score in Transparency International index is worse than the score of other Baltic States.

Lithuania has 60 points in the index and shares 35th – 38th place with Brunei, Israel and Slovenia. Estonia – like Ireland – has 74 points and shares 18th – 19th place with the country. Both Lithuania and Estonia have received one point more than they had in the previous year.

Denmark and New Zealand have the highest score: the two share 1st – 2nd place with 87 points. The two were leaders in previous year’s index, too. Finland (86 points) was in 3rd place, followed by Singapore and Switzerland (85 points for both), Norway (84 points), Netherlands (82 points). The TOP 10 concludes with Germany and Luxembourg (80 points for both).

Belarus, Montenegro and Senegal share 66th – 69th place with 45 points each Russia, Dominican Republic, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritania, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay share 137th – 145th place with 28 points.

Somalia is last (180th) with 9 points. Other last-runners are South Sudan (12 points), Syria (13 points) and Yemen (15 points).

Similarly to 2018, more than two-thirds of countries included on the list have received less than 50 points. The average score was 43.

Western Europe and European Union demonstrated the best results among the world regions. Countries there received an average of 66 points. The worst score – average of 32 – was received to countries of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Transparency International notes that since 2012 only 22 countries have significantly improved their results. The score of Greece and Guyana has improved 12 points. Estonia has improved its score by ten points. The score of 21 countries has worsened significantly. The score of Canada and Nicaragua has worsened by seven points, whereas the score of Australia has reduced by eight points. Results of other countries have not changed much.

To fight corruption, experts recommend seven measures in different fields – improving management of conflicts of interest, controlling financing of politics, enhancing free and fair elections, regulating lobbies, ensuring that private contacts and interests do not dominate in reception of public services and resources, enhancing civil freedom and enhancing distribution of power among different management sectors.

As noted by Society for Openness Delna, which is Transparency International partner in Latvia, corruption perception index is the most widely used corruption level index in the world. It combines data from different sources to reflect businessmen’s and experts’ corruption level perception in state administration.