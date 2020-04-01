Countries rush to support production of lung ventilators, essential amid pandemic

Governments and medical institutions in the world seek to acquire many lung ventilators that can save lives in severe cases of the COVID-19 disease. France and Israel have made recent announcements in this respect, German public broadcaster DW reports.

Israel, which has reported close to 5,000 cases of coronavirus and 17 related deaths, has converted a facility for producing missiles into a production line for ventilators, the country’s Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday, March 31. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that Israel only has 2,000 ventilators and is in acute need of more.

Meanwhile, in France, respirator maker Air Liquid has teamed up with car parts maker Valeo, car maker PSA and electrical equipment company Schneider Electric to make around 10,000 ventilators by mid-May. Approximately, 250 ventilators will be delivered to emergency rooms in the next week, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Tuesday, DW reports.