Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has compiled a list of countries that have adopted travel restrictions. This information is subject to change, which is why the ministry invites following possible updates.

Lithuania

Foreigners hoping to pass through Lithuania in transit will be permitted entry until 23:59 of 18 March! Border-crossing between Latvia and Lithuania on land using a car should be performed at the following border-crossing checkpoints: Saločiai-Grenctāle, Butinge – Rucava and Smelyne – Medumi.

Foreign Affairs Ministry invites Latvian citizens to check car transport availability for travel to Latvia before arriving at Lithuanian airports and Klaipeda port. There are possible transport restrictions

The ministry also stresses that from 00:01 19 March only foreigners with official residence or work permit in Lithuania will be allowed to enter the country.

Estonia

Restrictions and bans for border-crossing were adopted on 17 March. Latvian citizens will be allowed to cross through Estonia on their way to Latvia if they show no symptoms of the coronavirus. From 17 March onward the ferry running between Helsinki and Tallinn will no longer run.

Poland

From 00:01 on 15 March onward the country has restrictive security measures: ten days of restored border control, foreigners not allowed to enter Poland (except for those who live in the country on a regular basis; freights are unaffected; truck drivers have to undergo sanitary measures at border checkpoints), air traffic and railway traffic with other countries are also shut down.

It is possible to follow information about this information on the website of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Facebook page of Latvia’s embassy in Poland.

Finland

The Finnish government decided on 16 March to declare a state of emergency in the country. The government has also adopted additional measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. Measures will remain in force until 13 April. On top of that, the government is preparing to close down borders. The government’s order will be submitted for approval to the parliament on Tuesday, 17 March.

Czech Republic

From 00:01 on 14 March onward entry to the Czech Republic is prohibited for people from countries at risk: China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Britain, and France.

Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry warns the list of countries may yet change.

The ministry also notes border control is established with Germany and Austria with an option to extend it until 18 March. From 16 March onward the country has a travel restriction imposed – only foreigners with a permanent residence permit are allowed to enter the Czech Republic. On top of that, from 16 March onward Czech citizens and foreigners staying in the country for longer than 90 days will not be able to leave the country. Exceptions apply to cargo truck drivers, pilots and bus drivers.

Germany

From 14 March the country has additional preventive measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. Currently it is known that Germany has closed its border with France, Austria and Switzerland, reports Latvian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Norway

Norway’s airports and ports are closed as of 08:00 16 March.

Ukraine

The country’s president has issued an order that prohibits foreigners from entering the country by aircraft, train or car from 16 March onward. Transports of goods will continue, however. Considering direct flights from Ukraine are shut down, people currently in the country are able to leave the country until 00:00 of 16 March.

