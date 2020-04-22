Court affirms competition supervisors’ concerns of Rīgas satiksme’s involvement in a cartel

On 20 April the Administrative Regional Court kept in force the decision made by Competition Council (KP) in which the institution detailed public transport company LLC Rīgas satiksme’s and six other companies’ implemented prohibited agreement in price surveys organized by Riga municipality for the procurement of chemical substances, KP reports.

This was the first decision in which KP found blatant violations in activities of the client – LLC Rīgas satiksme. The company had contributed to a cartel agreement in its price surveys.

In 2019 KP found that six market players had coordinated their offers in two price surveys organized by LLC Rīgas satiksme with the client’s support. The price surveys took place between 2012 and 2014 and were meant for the contract worth EUR 800 000 for the procurement of technological chemical substances.

KP explained in the decision that both the client’s – LLC Rīgas satiksme – official and six cartel members had mutually coordinated conditions for participation in the process and had submitted documents together. They had also agreed on the winner.

Contenders fully understood both their involvement in illegal activities and the ways to imitate competition, KP notes.

The involvement of the client in the cartel is proven by the fact contenders were informed about price surveys even before they had been announced.

KP Legal Department director Valentīns Hitrovs: «The Competition Council’s decision is noteworthy with the fact that the municipality’s company was punished alongside other cartel participants, as this company was responsible for the price survey and was instrumental in the cartel’s formation. The ruling of the Administrative Regional Court is positive proof of application of competition rights for such a topical matter like efficient and legal use of public funds in procurements.»

Acting chairman of KP Jānis Račko: «The ruling of the Administrative Regional Court is a reason for Riga City Council and companies owned by it, especially LLC Rīgas satiksme, to improve management and prevent risks associated with the possible involvement of workers of different level in competition distortion. Only once all flaws are prevented and good management principles are maintained, the municipality and its companies will be able to effectively invest taxpayer money and waste less resources on litigations.»

In 2019 KP fined LLC Rīgas satiksme EUR 2 417 000 and LLC Sava arhitektūra EUR 700. Other cartel participants have since been liquidated. This is why no fine was applied to them.