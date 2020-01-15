Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuanian prosecutor’s refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory, a violation of the right to an effective remedy and the right to respect for private and family life.
The court wrote in its press release on Tuesday, January 14, that the applicants, Pijus Beizaras and Mangirdas Levickas, are Lithuanian nationals who were born in 1996 and 1995 and a in a same-sex relationship.
In December 2014, Beizaras posted a photograph of them kissing on his Facebook page. The photograph went «viral», receiving hundreds of comments in Lithuania.
The comments mostly included calls for the applicants to be «castrated», «killed», «exterminated» and «burned» because of their homosexuality.
Asked to initiate criminal proceedings for incitement to hatred and violence against homosexuals, a prosecutor decided, however, not to initiate a pre-trial investigation regarding the complaint. He considered that the authors of the comments had merely been «expressing their opinion» although they had reacted «unethically», their behaviour did not warrant prosecution.
Lithuania’s courts agreed and fully endorsed the prosecutor’s stance in a final ruling of February 2015, adding that the applicants’ behaviour had been «eccentric» and deliberately provocative.
Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February
At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.
Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019
The volume of foreign investments in Latvia reached EUR 7.03 billion at the end of 2019. However, when compared to 2018, this amount has declined EUR 125.42 million, according to information compiled by Lursoft.
Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain
In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.
European Commission to invest one trillion euros into climate neutrality promotion
The European Commission has presented a massive European green course investment plan worth one trillion euros for the promotion of climate neutrality, as confirmed by EC Latvian branch office’s press-service.
In U.S. presidential campaign, democrat leaders spar before first caucuses
In the year of U.S. presidential election, the competition for the nomination of the Democratic Party is focusing around Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
IKEA pulls thermal cups from circulation over possible chemical residue
IKEA urges consumers to refrain from using Troligtvis thermal cups with Made in India label because results of laboratory tests show a potential migration of chemicals, IKEA reports.
LTV: Latvian State Police chief to step down soon
Chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis will soon step down from his position, as reported by LTV News Service.
Ventspils opposition: Lembergs continues using Ventspils City Council for his interests despite sanctions
«Latvia’s problem is that authorities are focused only on areas in which the person under sanctions – Aivars Lembergs – has ownership rights. At the same time, authorities do not look towards the state of his control and influence through politician, associations and state institutions after having been applied with sanctions.» Ventspils City Council opposition deputies Aivis and Ivars Landmanis explain to BNN the situation in Ventspils City Council and legal persons associated with Lembergs after US sanctions.
Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities
A crime, not an accident, Estonian police summarised the events of the past weekend in Saaremaa island, where a man with 3.6 blood alcohol content caused a crash that took the lives of three people.
Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses
The public transport company Lux Express Estonia has asked Estonian ministries of finance and environment for funding that would help it buy natural gas-powered buses aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
Europeans in Iran nuclear deal trigger dispute mechanism
France, Germany and the United Kingdom have reacted to Iran stepping away from its commitments in the international nuclear deal and launched a dispute mechanism. It could lead to the 2015 deal falling apart.
Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia
Estonian alcoholic drinks retailers say cross-border trade with Latvia remains active. On top of that, Estonian residents purchase not only cheaper alcoholic beverages but also new tobacco products.
Purgaile: the number of banks may decrease in Latvia this year
The number of banks operating in Latvia may become smaller, said Finance and Capital Market Commission chairperson Santa Purgaile said at a meeting of Saeima’s Public Expenditures and Audit Committee on Tuesday, 14 January.
Iran ready try people involved in downing of Ukrainian passenger plane
In Iran, the first arrests have been conducted over the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane, where 176 people were killed. Iran’s President has states that people responsible for the mistake of its armed forces have to be punished.
Opinion: ZZS's blind faith in Lembergs may result in serious loss of finances for party
Intentionally blind faith – this is the way it is possible to describe the way Union of Greens and Farmers sticks with the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and applied with international sanctions, and his party For Latvia and Ventspils. Their faith is so unbreakable, in fact, it is not shaken even by threats of taking away state funding.
Public Advisory Council considers several potential NEPLP candidates
Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council Public Advisory Council considers publicist Ilmārs Šlāpins, journalist Jānis Eglītis, once Culture Ministry’s Media Policy Office manager Roberts Putnis and journalist Ieva Kalderauska as the most appropriate candidates for posts in the council.
Estonian energy giant cuts CO2 emissions, plans new oil plant
Estonian energy producer Eesti Energia has stated it has reduced energy production from fossil oil shale resulting in a considerable cut in CO2 emissions and expressed plans to build a new oil plant.
Initiative registered to reduce the number of Saeima deputies to 50
On Tuesday, 14 January, the Central Election Commission registered a proposal that suggests reducing the number of Saeima deputies from 100 to 50, CVK reports.
Avian influenza infection cases registered in Hungary
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in a domestic bird enclosure with more than 50 000 turkeys in Esztergom district of Komárom in Hungary, as reported by Latvian Food and Veterinary Service.
Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s
In Lithuania, for the first time since the 1990s, its population has grown during the year 2019, according to Statistics Lithuania. The top emigration destination for Lithuanians was the United Kingdom.
In Slovak journalist’s murder trial guilt admitted by army veteran
In a Slovak court trying the double murder case of journalist Ján Kuciak, a suspect former soldier has confessed to having killed the couple.
Pūce still waiting for Ventspils City Council’s reaction to sanctions against Lembergs
Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry is still waiting for a response from Ventspils City Council’s deputies in relation to the invitation to prevent the influence of the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is applied with international sanctions, over municipal administration’s work, said minister Juris Pūce in an interview to 900 seconds programme.
Libyan warring governments sign settlement deal, army opts out
In the Libyan conflict, the warring sides and competing governments are looking for a peace deal. The competing governments have signed after talks in Moscow a draft settlement deal, yet the Commander of the Libyan National Army has refused.
Rīgas satiksme council chairman Klincis dismissed from his position
After reviewing submitted documents detailing public transport company Rīgas satiksme personnel selection process, the company’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has decided to dismiss the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis from his held position.
