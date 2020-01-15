Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuanian prosecutor’s refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory, a violation of the right to an effective remedy and the right to respect for private and family life.

The court wrote in its press release on Tuesday, January 14, that the applicants, Pijus Beizaras and Mangirdas Levickas, are Lithuanian nationals who were born in 1996 and 1995 and a in a same-sex relationship.

In December 2014, Beizaras posted a photograph of them kissing on his Facebook page. The photograph went «viral», receiving hundreds of comments in Lithuania.

The comments mostly included calls for the applicants to be «castrated», «killed», «exterminated» and «burned» because of their homosexuality.

Asked to initiate criminal proceedings for incitement to hatred and violence against homosexuals, a prosecutor decided, however, not to initiate a pre-trial investigation regarding the complaint. He considered that the authors of the comments had merely been «expressing their opinion» although they had reacted «unethically», their behaviour did not warrant prosecution.

Lithuania’s courts agreed and fully endorsed the prosecutor’s stance in a final ruling of February 2015, adding that the applicants’ behaviour had been «eccentric» and deliberately provocative.

The European Court of Human Rights found this week that Lithuanian refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory, a violation of the right to an effective remedy and the right to respect for private and family life, according to the press release.