Court maintains KNAB decision on Dienas Bizness’ penalty over hidden campaigning in force

Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has decided to maintain the decision made by Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau (KNAB) in relation to penalizing LLC Dienas Bizness for hidden political campaigning prior to 13th Saeima unchanged, as LTV was told by the court, writes public media portal lsm.lv.

In an interview to BNN, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš, who was excluded from KPV LV previously, mentioned that Aldis Gobzems may have used influence to push articles about KPV LV into the newspaper that may be owned by political businessman Ainārs Šlesers.

According to Kaimiņš, this may have been a farce Šlesers had created for long-term plans.

«I asked Aldis if there was some relation to Šlesers. He said – no way. I think he lied to me. Lies now as well if he claims this is not true,» BNN was told by Kaimiņš.

It should be mentioned that both Kaimiņš and Aldis Blumbergs have been excluded from KPV LV, and so are unable to participate in meetings of this party’s members.

The court’s ruling is subject to appeal within ten weekdays.

According to lsm.lv, approximately two weeks prior to 13th Saeima elections, residents found two special edition prints in their mailboxes. Newspapers contained interviews only with Harmony and KPV LV candidates, whereas other parties were criticized.