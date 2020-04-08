Court of first instance rejects Ušakovs’ appeal on dismissal as mayor of Riga

On Wednesday, 8 April, the Administrative District Court rejected Harmony politician Nils Ušakovs’ applications in which he appealed the order issued by Environment Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Pūce on his dismissal from the post of mayor of Riga, as reported by the court.

The minister’s order, which Ušakovs, who is a European Parliament member, tried to appeal, detailed multiple violations committed by the chairman of Riga City Council and shareholder of LLC Rīgas satiksme.

The court pointed out that the chairman of the city council as the head of the institution is responsible for the work of the municipal administration, which includes management of the municipality’s owned capital association. The court also agreed with the conclusion listed in the appealed order of the ministry that the way investments were performed in RS was illegal.

The court also mentioned that as a result of those investments there was a reduction of the municipality’s assets worth EUR 18 432 000 in 2017. Because of that, the court considered the violation so severe that it was reason enough to have plaintiff dismissed from his post. On top of that, the municipality acted this way during the previous city council’s composition, when the plaintiff was chairman. This means he had allowed illegal activities involving the municipality’s assets for a long time, the court adds.

The court admitted the appealed order mentions a violation associated with improper monitoring of the use of finances acquired by Rīgas satiksme from management of paid parking places. As a result of this violation it is not possible to check if finances were used in accordance with the planned goal – management of paid parking places, creation of new paid parking places and development of transport infrastructure.

The court also concluded the appealed order also justifiably details the plaintiff’s violation in relation to failure to provide requested information to the ministry. This violation, regardless of information later becoming available, limits the minister’s monitoring rights. On top of that, the method of communication between the plaintiff and the ministry makes it apparent the plaintiff had intentionally wanted to make execution of this right harder.

Others violations outlined in the appealed order were found insignificant by the court.

According to the court, the plaintiff’s dismissal from his post as chairman of Riga City Council was necessary, reasonable and proportional to the uncovered violations.

The ruling is subject to appeal at the Administrative Regional Court within one month’s time.

As previously reported, on 5 April 2019 minister Juris Pūce issued the order on Ušakovs’ dismissal from his post as chairman of Riga City Council. The order listed multiple violations committed by Ušakovs as mayor of Riga and shareholder’s representative in Rīgas satiksme.

For example, preparing the account for Riga city municipality’s budget execution in 2017 approximately EUR 18.43 million was improperly accounted for in relation to Rīgas satiksme.

As a result, finances were not used in accordance with the municipality’s consolidated general budget goals.

With this particular case Ušakovs had violated multiple sections of the Law on Governance of Capital Shares of a Public Person and Capital Companies, Law on On Prevention of Squandering of the Financial Resources and Property of a Public Person, Law on Accounting, the Law on Budget and Finance Management, as well as the Law on Municipal Budgets.

In the order, Pūce mentioned Ušakovs had a duty to provide the Environment Protection Ministry a copy of the report from Ernst & Young Baltic about Rīgas satiksme, but Ušakovs did no such thing.

The document, among other things, also mentioned that Ušakovs, as representative of Rīgas satiksme shareholder, did not act as a «responsible manager». Certain decisions related to Solaris bus procurement for Rīgas satiksme were rushed.

Ušakovs, on the other hand, believes Pūce’s decisions were politically motivated. He is convinced all of the minister’s complaints would be appealed successfully in court. He asked the court to consider Pūce’s possible criminal liability. He explained that together with lawyers Viktors Tihonovs and Gatis Gailums they put together a plea to not only appeal Pūce’s order but also a side complaint to ask the court to check if the minister did not abuse his official position.

He also claimed the order contained ‘gross violations’ and that it was purely political. «This much is proven by not only the order itself, but also the action that followed it. For example, the minister told the media that had he dismissed the entire city council, Harmony would have won in elections and I would have become mayor again,» said the politician.