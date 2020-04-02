Court to enforce nearly 12 000 euros from Gobzems for defaming Bunkus family

Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has partially satisfied the plea from the surviving members of the family of the murdered lawyer Mārtiņš Bunkus against Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems over defamation. The court has decided to enforce EUR 11 833 from him, as confirmed from the deputy.

Gobzems adds he plans to appeal this ruling.

«The people in the audience were able to see which side had no arguments and who did. The ruling is an April fool’s joke. It will be appealed. But you have to understand the government will do everything to destroy Gobzems. I am inconvenient for them,» the politician said on social media.

Bunkus family’s plea is related to Gobzems’ statements made during the pre-election period.

At the beginning of March, both sides read their debate speeches. Bunkus family representatives stressed in their speech that Gobzems had publicly spread different statements after Mārtiņš Bunkus’ death, calling him a «bandit» and what happened to him «a criminal score-settling». They also mentioned that at the previous court hearing Gobzems called himself a ‘famous politician». This is why the defence believes his statements were made as a form of promotion.

Additionally, the defence mentioned in the debate speech that at a previous court hearing Gobzems allowed personally that his statements were made to point towards problems in the insolvency sector. However, according to the defence, this was not the main reason. Attorney Aneta Bergmane asked the court in a rhetorical manner why Gobzems did not analyse the actions of other insolvency administrators. «The simplest moral principles dictate it is not allowed to speak ill about the deceased, because they cannot defend themselves,» said the attorney.

Attorneys also say that thanks to Gobzems’ statements, the name Mārtiņš Bunkus will forever be associated with the world «bandit», which has created problems for his family.

Gobzems, on the other hand, stressed in his debate speech the plaintiffs have no right submit such a plea and the litigation should be terminated. Gobzems justified this claim by saying he believes regulations do not allow raising a personal plea in relation to statements made in relation to other people.

The defendant also adds the plea against him was composed with incorrectly defined claims, which are not enforceable. As an example Gobzems mentioned he is asked to withdraw offensive statements posted on Facebook even though the published statement can no longer be found there. He also mentioned the statements are not to be interpreted as news and facts, rather a personal opinion.

Gobzems also analysed the origin of the world «bandit», adding that this word is not a legal term.

«Administrator mafia is also not a legal term – it is a publicly used description of developments in the insolvency sector. It has been used by journalists, politicians, administrators and society. This is why use of these words in a single statement is not and cannot be analysed using judicial criteria. Administrator mafia is a widely used statement, like geographers mafia, physics-mathematicians mafia, attorney mafia, doctor mafia and so on,» said Gobzems.

The deputy also referenced the ruling of the Supreme Court in 2018 in a civil case, in which the court concluded it would be necessary to reconsider Mārtiņš Bunkus’ actions with a side ruling, because, according to the court, the administrator had committed multiple very serious mistakes in an insolvency process, including hiding documents.

At the end of his speech, Gobzems said if the court decides the claim is to be satisfied, it is necessary to maintain proportionality. He said the plaintiffs demand from him several years’ worth of salaries.

Representatives of the plaintiffs mentioned in their speech, however, that Gobzems’ speech was mutually exclusive, that is was aimed at the public, not the court. They mentioned that what Gobzems said was poorly put together in judicial terms, so that «people without appropriate education trust emotions and believe his words».

Representatives also said what Gobzems said – that Bunkus family has no plaintiff rights – is untrue, adding as an example that Gobzems, for example, had represented the interests of relatives of the people who died in Maxima tragedy, attempting to enforce compensation on their behalf.

As for the topic of the use of the word bandit, representatives of the plaintiffs mentioned that Gobzems has turned against journalist Baiba Strautmane, who called him gay on Twitter. With that, attorneys ask if the word «gay» is a judicial term.

Representatives also mentioned multiple times that the Latvian Sworn Attorneys Council excluded him from law practices in 2018. Representatives also outline that Gobzems had this decision appealed as well but two instances of court decided to keep the decision in force regardless. Gobzems did say, however, the ruling has not yet come to force, which is why he believes it is incorrect to reference it.

«Two weeks ago a state official known to all as a bandit was shot dead,» said Gobzems in an interview to LTV programme Tieša runa on 13 June 2018 in relation to Mārtiņš Bunkus. This was one of the statements that prompted the deceased insolvency administrator’s family to take this matter to court.