Courts in Russian cities evacuated over bomb threats

In Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, 11 courts have been evacuated after e-mailed bomb threats were received, Russian state news agency TASS reports.

TASS wrote citing court spokespersons that five courts in Moscow and at least six in St. Petersburg were moved out Tuesday.

«The Gagarinsky, Chertanovsky, Zelenogradsky, Scherbinsky and Ostankinsky district courts have been evacuated,» the Moscow City Court’s press service stated according to TASS.

«The Petrodvortsovy, Oktyabrsky, Primorsky, Leninsky, Krasnogvardeysky, Kuybyshevsky district courts are being evacuated,» the St. Petersburg united court press service said, the news agency wrote.

According to TASS, the bomb scare wave erupted in November 2019 with anonymous senders emailing bomb threats to courts, schools, shopping malls and higher education institutions. Every threat has been checked by bomb squads only to find that the threats have been unsubstantiated.