COVID-19 confirmed for Stradins Hospital surgeon

Infection with COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed for a surgeon working at Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital (PSKUS), as reported by LTV programme Panorāma.

PSKUS board chairman Rinalds Muciņš told the programme Covid-19 infection has been confirmed for Latvian Oncology Centre’s doctor, who has since been put in quarantine.

All persons who have contacted with the infected person recently have been identified, this includes colleagues and patients. 12 patients and 20 medical workers have been surveyed. All of these people are under quarantine. Their health state is under monitoring. So far they have not shown any symptoms.

With that, there are now seven confirmed COVID-19 infection cases for medical workers – three medical workers of Rēzekne Hospital, three dentists and one PSKUS doctor.

As previously reported, COVID-19 was confirmed for 25 people in the past day in Latvia. This means the total number of infected people has reached 305.

Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) reports 21 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. So far, a total of 12 748 Covid-19 tests have been performed in Latvia.