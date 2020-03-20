Covid-19 crisis has disrupted at least 1 600 culture and entertainment events in Latvia

The spread of the new coronavirus in Latvia and the state of emergency that followed after has disrupted at least 1 600 entertainment and culture events, according to estimates from Latvia’s Culture Ministry.

Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis said that among the cancelled events were paid and free events. The minister stresses those events were organized by 180 companies with approximately 1 500 employees.

According to Puntulis, the culture ministry is definitely among the industries eligible for special support mechanisms because of Covid-19. This includes idleness benefits and tax holidays.

The minister explained that Covid-19 crisis has negatively impacted creative, art and entertainment sectors, leisure event organization, film, and audio recording production. Companies that provide light, audio and video technologies for different events have also been affected by the crisis, as have ticket sellers.

«Of course, the list of these industries may and will definitely be expanded,» said the minister.

The minister reports that at the government meeting the ministry was given time until 24 March to develop Cabinet of Ministers by-laws on support measures for self-employed persons in the culture sector, royalty recipients and culture sector’s NGOs suffering from idleness.

«We plan to ensure that in emergency situations compensation mechanisms could be paid using the State Culture Capital Fund,» allows the minister.

In parallel to that, Culture Ministry also works on an informative report for the government that would «reflect the necessary measures for all industries, including NGOs, private sector and media policy, which are under Culture Ministry’s direct supervision.»

As previously reported, Latvia has declared a state of emergency over the Covid-19 coronavirus spread in the country. This includes numerous restrictions, such as prohibition of all public events, commemoration, entertainment, culture, sports, leisure, as well as nightclubs and discos. Processions, protests and religious gatherings are also prohibited.

No more than 50 simultaneous participants are allowed to gather at unorganized culture, entertainment, sports and religious events.