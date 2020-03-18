Covid-19 found in kindergarten in Piņķi; 60 confirmed infected people in Latvia

The first child infection case with Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

Recommendations have been issued to the management of Saimīte kindergarten, which was attended by the child. Municipal administration has been asked to shut down the kindergarten and perform all necessary disinfection measures, SPKC adds.

Recently SPKC has received information about 11 other people tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 60 infection cases have been confirmed in Latvia so far.

When the symptoms appeared the child was not in the kindergarten. Authorities are busy determining the people the child has been in contact with. SPKC epidemiologists will contact them and will provide recommendations.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report two more infection cases, with the total in the country reaching 20.

Estonia, on the other hand, reports a total of 225 infection cases.

Following the state of emergency in the country, Latvia’s government decided to shut down all international passenger services through airports, ports and railway. This does not extend to passenger carrying using state aircraft and military transports.

On top of that, from 17 March onward movement of persons and vehicles through airports, ports, railway and roads on the EU’s external borders and border-crossing locations, as well as border-crossing locations intended for local close border traffic, except for freights.