Covid-19 in Baltics. 197 infected in Latvia, 179 in Lithuania

The number of infection cases with Covid-19 in Latvia has reached 197. Lithuanian media report 179 confirmed infection cases, with 112 in Vilnius and 32 in Klaipeda.

The latest data for Estonia details 352 confirmed infection cases.

So far a total of 6 807 examinations of potential Covid-19 infections have been performed in Latvia. 17 cases were found yesterday, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

As previously reported, one death from Covid-19 has been confirmed in Lithuania – a person of pension age who also suffered from other health problems.

It was also reported that on 14 March the Crisis Management Council and government decided to limit the length of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure events – none are allowed to go past 23:00.

The government also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, education, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Residents returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

As part of the government’s declared state of emergency and to reduce the spread of the virus, Latvia’s Crisis Management Council has decided to shut down all international passenger services until 14 April.