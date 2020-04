COVID-19 in numbers in the Baltics. 818 in Latvia, 1 449 in Lithuania, 1 647 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 818, increasing by six new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 449 infection cases.

The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 647 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.

50 people in Estonia have died from the virus so far. 233 people in this country have recovered from the infection.

The number of deaths caused by complications from the infection has reached 41 in Lithuania, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 474.

49 235 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19 so far, according to information from Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). 13 people in Latvia have died from COVID-19, whereas 267 have made a full recovery

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

Read also: Dumpis: observations suggest Latvia may have reached the peak of COVID-19 spread

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

In Estonia the state of emergency will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain until 11 May. Until then, sports, culture, leisure and entertainment venues are shut down.