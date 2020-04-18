bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
COVID-19 infected in Baltics. 712 in Latvia, 1 239 in Lithuania, 1 512 in Estonia

2 m, Baltic States, coronavirus, Covid-19, Estonia, important, Latvia, Lithuania, self-isolation, self-quarantine, stay home, transmission in society, virus spreadThe total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 712, increasing by 30 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 239 infection cases.

It should be mentioned here that 18 of the 30 new infection cases were found for people from Zilais krusts asylum.

The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 512 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.

38 people in Estonia have died from the virus so far. 162 people in this country have recovered from the infection.

The number of deaths caused by complications from the infection has reached 33 in Lithuania, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 228.

34 697 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19 so far, according to information from Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

Information from SPKC shows 88 patients who were sick with COVID-19 but have recovered did not show presence of the virus in two tests. On top of that, test results showed these patients have not only recovered – they no longer spread the virus.

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

Read also: Reintroduction of state of emergency on Japan’s island stresses need for mass testing

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

