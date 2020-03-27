Covid-19 infection confirmed for a doctor of Rēzekne Hospital

Covid-19 infection has been confirmed for a doctor of Rēzekne Hospital, as reported by Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).

The centre received this information on Thursday, 26 March. SPKC notes the infected doctor has been provided with recommendations for preventive measures.

SPKC epidemiologists have contacted the hospital’s management to offer recommendations on disinfection efforts and organization of operations. Persons who have been in contact with the infected person have been identified and notified of the situation.

At the same time, epidemiological investigation has commenced to determine the vector of the infection and examine patients at risk.

Rēzekne Hospital continues working normally. SPKC representative Ilze Arāja says risks have been surveyed and there are no reasons to close the hospital. She stressed again that specialists continue epidemiological investigation. More information will be reported soon.

Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele mentioned on Twitter that it is highly important to protect healthcare institutions from Covid-19. ‘To protect doctors and patients. This is why we have decided to limit critical and urgent services,’ she said.

As previously reported, to protect patients and doctors from possible Covid-19 infection, healthcare services in state, municipal and private healthcare institutions have been partially limited.