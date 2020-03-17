Covid-19 infection numbers reach 18 in Lithuania, 49 in Latvia, and 255 in Estonia

The number of coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases in Lithuania has reached 18, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.

In Latvia, meanwhile, 15 new infection cases were found in the past day, which means the number of infection cases in the country is 49, according to the latest information from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

In Estonia there are 255 confirmed Covid-19 infection cases.

On top of that, according to the report from Lithuania’s Healthcare Minister Aurelijus Veryga, the first case of a patient from a risk group has also been found in the country.

As previously reported, Latvia’s government has decided to shut down all international passenger services at airports, ports, buses and railway, as well as state aircraft and military transports.

More on this topic: Kariņš on Covid-19: state will procure all what’s necessary; number of infected reaches 34

On top of that, as of 17 March movement of persons and vehicles through airports, ports, railway and roads on the European Union’s external borders is prohibited.

For a full description of the situation in Lithuania go here: https://www.lrt.lt/en/news-in-english/19/1152153/coronavirus-updates-confirmed-case-count-rises-to-18