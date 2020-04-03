COVID-19 pandemic and corruption risks. How can government and society defend against them?

During a state of emergency, it is important for the Saeima, Cabinet of Ministers, Crisis Management Council and other officials to make decisions quickly and ensure completion. However, in such a situation there is a risk of dishonest officials abusing their powers for personal gain, risking the quality of democracy, says Delna Society for Openness director Liene Gātere.

According to her, there could be an increase with fraud, bribery and corruption risks, because decisions on allocation of considerable finances to resolve the crisis have to be executed quickly.

Delna has prepared ten recommendations for the government, businessmen and society to promote openness, responsibility and information accessibility.

1.It is necessary to continue organizing high-quality, law-compliant public procurements should continue to ensure fair competition and openness.

2.It is necessary to continue efficient procurement monitoring and fair competition monitoring efforts, keeping society informed of the results.

3.Government website covid19.gob.lv (or other websites) have to include information about procurements associated with the resolution of COVID-19 crisis, including data on the focus of the procurement, rules, prices and information about suppliers to make it easier for society and businesses to follow budget use.

4.Unfair competition, unjustified goods and service price increase and other potential cases of corruption and violations should be reported to responsible institutions: KNAB, State Police, Procurement Monitoring Bureau, Competition Council, Consumer Rights Protection Centre, etc.

5.The entire healthcare system and society have to take up a zero tolerance policy towards bribery.

6.It is necessary to publish information about benefits paid to healthcare workers along with their name and surname on covid19.gov.lv.

7.In addition to names of legal persons and registration numbers, it is also necessary to publish the idleness benefits paid to employees on VID website. This information should also be published on covid19.gov.lv.

8.Information about monitoring measures should be published as well to prevent bribery, corruption and fraud risks.

9.It is necessary to ensure equal opportunities for society to become involved in the legislation process in Saeima committees’ and municipal administrations’ work.

10.Saeima needs to continue developing lobbying transparency regulations in order to improve traceability and openness of decisions.

The goal of Delna’s recommendations is urging the government to continue putting all efforts into limiting and preventing consequences of COVID-19 pandemic. Latvia’s government, Saeima, Crisis Management Council and other involved sides are already doing all they can to get the situation under control. By increasing openness, Latvia’s actions may serve as an example of good practice for Europe and the rest of the world.