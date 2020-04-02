COVID-19 prompts Latvian government to involve army in border patrol with Belarus

Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has issued an order for Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS) to provide support to the State Border Guard by sending national guardsmen to organize additional patrolling of the Latvian-Belarusian border, as confirmed by the minister on Twitter.

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases increases in Belarus, the shared border with this country should be monitored more closely, said the minister.

According to official data from Minsk, as of 1 April the number of confirmed infection cases with COVID-19 in this country is 163. There have been two deaths so far there, and 53 people have successfully recovered from the virus.

From 30 March onward, responding to the State Border Guard’s request, Latvia’s national armed forces will be involved in patrolling Latvian-Russian border.

From 1 April onward Latvian armed forced assist the State Border Guard in monitoring Estonia and Lithuanian border, checking to see if people travelling through Latvia in transit comply with preventive measures while they stay in Latvia.

State support will be provided to the State Border Guard, armed forces troops and national guard members.

Since 17 March Latvia no longer services international passenger services through airports, ports, buses and railway. It is also prohibited to cross the external EU border, this includes Latvian-Russian and Latvian-Belarusian border.

From now on, only Latvian residents and foreigners with permanent residence in Latvia are allowed to cross Latvian-Russia and Belarusian-Latvian land border. This restriction will remain in force for the duration of the state of emergency.

Additionally, Russian and Belarusian residents will be able to return to their homeland unhindered.

Latvian residents are not allowed to travel to Russia and Belarus.

There are no restrictions to travel within the EU. However, travellers have to comply with restrictions imposed by neighbouring countries.

Additionally, during the state of emergency the State Border Guard in Latvia perform immigration control more strictly. Latvia shares the border with Estonia and Lithuania within the EU.