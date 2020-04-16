COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 675 in Latvia, 1 128 in Lithuania, 1 434 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 675, increasing by 9 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 128 infection cases.
The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 434 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.
35 people in Estonia have died from the virus so far. 117 people in this country have recovered from the infection.
The number of deaths caused by complications from the infection has reached 30 in Lithuania, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 178. It is also known that more than 100 healthcare workers have become ill.
31 302 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19 so far, according to information from Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.
During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.
Read also: Minister: it is too soon to consider easing COVID-19 restrictions
The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.
Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.
To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.
On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.
On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.
Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.
LVC: there will be work for road construction workers this season
There will be plenty of work for road construction workers during this year’s construction season. Road work progresses in accordance with the plan and available funding. Thanks to economic procurements, the number of locations where work is set to commence this year will likely increase, says board chairman of Latvian State Roads Jānis Lange.
Chinese facemasks: Don't look a gift horse in the mouth?
True friends show up during a trouble, a popular Lithuanian adage says. But not in case of China, warn some Lithuanian analysts, who claim that China sent to Lithuania millions of so much-needed face masks and other protective gear only to gain political brownie points – burnish its reputation and soften local authorities’ stern stance on Beijing’s 5G plans in Lithuania.
Latvian government reserves 2.5 million as bonus pay for police officers and border guards
Latvian government has supported reserving EUR 2 590 703 as bonus pay for police officers, border guards and State Security Service officials during COVID-19 crisis, as reported by Interior Affairs Ministry.
Latvian Saeima approves state of emergency extension until 12 May
On Thursday, 16 April, the Saeima approved the government’s decision in regards to the state of emergency. This includes extending it until 12 May, as BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.
Latvian police organize 17 procedures for failure to maintain social distance
In the past day Latvian State Police commenced 17 procedures against residents for failure to maintain a safe distance, as reported by police.
Amazon appeals against French ruling to bar sale of non-essential goods
Amazon has voiced disagreement with the ruling by a French court obliging the e-commerce giant to stop the sale of non-essential items or risk a fine of one million euros a day, The Guardian reports.
COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 675 in Latvia, 1 128 in Lithuania, 1 434 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 675, increasing by 9 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 128 infection cases.
Three and a half million euros paid in idleness benefits in Latvia so far
As of 14 April Latvia’s State Revenue Service has paid idleness benefits worth EUR 3 492 337 to residents. Of this amount EUR 3 366 459 has been paid to 13 093 employees of 2 350 companies, and EUR 125 878 – to 543 self-employed persons, VID reports.
Pope Francis criticises profiteers, mafiosos trying to benefit from pandemic
The head of the Roman Catholic Church has called for the change of heart of people, who, according to him, are trying to make a quick profit from the pandemic, especially in Italy, Reuters news agency reports.
Expecting Saeima’s decision, CVK schedules snap elections in Riga for June for now
Expecting the Saeima to postpone snap elections for Riga City Council again, the Central Election Commission decided to reserve 6 June as the date for elections, according to the entry published in the Latvian Herald.
European Commission calls for member states to coordinate lifting of restrictions
The European Commission has presented its proposal for the lifting of the current emergency restrictions in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laila Odiņa appointed as chairperson of Riga International Airport board
To ensure uninterrupted work of the company’s management during a crisis, the council of Riga International Airport has approved council member Laila Odiņa as the new chairperson of the board.
Emergency Health Service workers in Latvia to receive 5-50% bonus pay
Workers of Latvia’s National Emergency Health Service (NMPD) battling COVID-19 will receive 5 to 50% large bonus pay, as journalists were told by the service’s director Liene Cipule on Wednesday, 15 April.
Latvian government considers adopting unemployed persons aid benefit
Latvia may introduce an unemployed persons aid benefit. This support would be paid if a person fails to find a job after the end of the period of payments of unemployment benefits.
Lithuanian town to be locked down near Vilnius
The Lithuanian town of Nemenčinė has to be sealed off allowing only essential travel and transport of goods amid a dangerous spread of COVID-19, Lithuanian PM stated, according to LRT.
Bank: residents’ optimism about real estate price rise goes down
SEB Housing Price Index value has declined considerably in spring 2020. Currently it is at 22.4 points, which is the lowest point since 2012, as reported by SEB Bank.
Latvia’s state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis
Working remotely has demonstrated it is possible to save money on many functions in state administration. This is why it is possible state administration may be reduced in size after the crisis, said Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds.
Russia registers new 3 388 cases of COVID-19 in one day
In Russia, despite widespread restrictions on movement and business, on Wednesday, April 5, the number of newly-registered cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3 388 reaching 24 490 cases in total, Russian state news agency TASS reports.
Skaidrīte Ābrama steps down as head of Latvia’s Competition Council
Wednesday, 15 April, is the last work day for the board chairperson of the Competition Council Skaidrīte Ābrama, as confirmed by the council.
COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 666 in Latvia, 1 091 in Lithuania, 1 400 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 666, increasing by 9 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 091 infection cases.
Employers in Latvia will be able to send retail trade employees for COVID-19 tests
To limit the spread of COVID-19 in Latvia, from now on it will be possible to perform virus tests for retail trade workers with symptoms following requests from their employers. Until now it was possible to send store employees for COVID-19 tests following a request from their family doctor, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.
Estonian unemployment rising quickest in youth joblessness
In Estonia, where due to a month-long emergency situation and an outbreak of COVID-19, unemployment is rising, the highest rate of newly terminated working relationships has been recorded among young adults, ERR reports.
Centralized exams in Latvia may be organized in between June and July
Currently it is unknown how cancellation of centralized exams could affect graduates’ ability to enrol on studies abroad, said State Education and Content Centre director Guntars Catlaks at a meeting of Saeima’s Education, Culture and Science Committee.
US, being COVID-19 worst affected country, suspends funding to WHO
The US government has announced that it would suspend funding to the World Health Organisation, while US looks into perceived shortcomings of the organisation’s response to the initial outbreak of COVID-19, DW reports.
IMF predicts for Latvia the most rapid economic decline among Baltic States
The International Monetary Fund has added considerable corrections for Latvia’s GDP outlook for this year, estimating Latvia will experience the most rapid economic decline among Baltic States. However, next year the country will return to economic growth and it will be the most rapid among Baltic States.
