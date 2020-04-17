COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 682 in Latvia, 1 149 in Lithuania, 1 459 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 682, increasing by 7 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 149 infection cases.
The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 459 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.
36 people in Estonia have died from the virus so far. 133 people in this country have recovered from the infection.
The number of deaths caused by complications from the infection has reached 32 in Lithuania, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 178. It is also known that more than 100 healthcare workers have become ill.
32 837 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19 so far, according to information from Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC).
Information from SPKC shows 88 patients who were sick with COVID-19 but have recovered did not show presence of the virus in two tests. On top of that, test results showed these patients have not only recovered – they no longer spread the virus.
During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.
Read also: Reintroduction of state of emergency on Japan’s island stresses need for mass testing
The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.
Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.
To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.
On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.
On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.
Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.
Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial
Riga Municipal Police has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.
General government budget deficit in Latvia at EUR 63.2 million in 2019
In 2019 general government budget deficit accounted for EUR 63.2 million or 0.2 % of the Gross Domestic Product and general government consolidated gross debt amounted to EUR 11.24 billion or 36.9 % of the GDP.
Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February
During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered. It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages were registered in February.
Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia
Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.
E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders
Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
Infectologist: as long as there is no COVID-19 vaccine, people will have to maintain social distance
As long as there is COVID-19 vaccine, some social distancing will have to remain, said Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Actually … more people died; China increases Wuhan victim number by half
In Wuhan, the Chinese city, where COVID-19 originated, authorities have increased the coronavirus-related death toll by 50%, The Guardian reports.
Unemployed aid benefit planned to be set at EUR 130
Unemployed aid benefit may be paid to Latvian residents for a period of four months and its maximum amount will be set at EUR 130, as confirmed by Latvian Welfare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš.
Bulgaria restricts car traffic around capital Sofia
The Bulgarian government has closed car traffic to and from the capital Sofia seeking to contain the spread of COVID-19 before the Orthodox Easter on April 19, The Sofia Globe news portal reports.
Riga City Council snap elections officially scheduled for 29 August
The snap elections in Riga are officially set to take place 29 August 2020. This much was decided by the Saeima on Thursday, 16 April, during the viewing of amendments to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Volume of fuel sold in Latvia down 8.3% in two months
In two months of 2020 a total of 188 184 tonnes of oil products was sold in Latvia, which is 16 957 tonnes of 8.3% less when compared to two months of 2019, according to State Revenue Service’s compiled excise goods turnover indexes.
State Revenue Service searches the office of Latvian Football Federation
On Thursday, 16 April, the State Revenue Service performed a search in the office of the Latvian Football Federation.
Reintroduction of state of emergency on Japan’s island stresses need for mass testing
In Hokkaido, Japan, the island’s five million population has been placed on repeated state of emergency to contain COVID-19 a month after the first state of emergency was lifted, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
LVC: there will be work for road construction workers this season
There will be plenty of work for road construction workers during this year’s construction season. Road work progresses in accordance with the plan and available funding. Thanks to economic procurements, the number of locations where work is set to commence this year will likely increase, says board chairman of Latvian State Roads Jānis Lange.
Chinese facemasks: Don't look a gift horse in the mouth?
True friends show up during a trouble, a popular Lithuanian adage says. But not in case of China, warn some Lithuanian analysts, who claim that China sent to Lithuania millions of so much-needed face masks and other protective gear only to gain political brownie points – burnish its reputation and soften local authorities’ stern stance on Beijing’s 5G plans in Lithuania.
Latvian government reserves 2.5 million as bonus pay for police officers and border guards
Latvian government has supported reserving EUR 2 590 703 as bonus pay for police officers, border guards and State Security Service officials during COVID-19 crisis, as reported by Interior Affairs Ministry.
Latvian Saeima approves state of emergency extension until 12 May
On Thursday, 16 April, the Saeima approved the government’s decision in regards to the state of emergency. This includes extending it until 12 May, as BNN was told by the parliament’s press-service.
Latvian police organize 17 procedures for failure to maintain social distance
In the past day Latvian State Police commenced 17 procedures against residents for failure to maintain a safe distance, as reported by police.
Amazon appeals against French ruling to bar sale of non-essential goods
Amazon has voiced disagreement with the ruling by a French court obliging the e-commerce giant to stop the sale of non-essential items or risk a fine of one million euros a day, The Guardian reports.
Three and a half million euros paid in idleness benefits in Latvia so far
As of 14 April Latvia’s State Revenue Service has paid idleness benefits worth EUR 3 492 337 to residents. Of this amount EUR 3 366 459 has been paid to 13 093 employees of 2 350 companies, and EUR 125 878 – to 543 self-employed persons, VID reports.
Pope Francis criticises profiteers, mafiosos trying to benefit from pandemic
The head of the Roman Catholic Church has called for the change of heart of people, who, according to him, are trying to make a quick profit from the pandemic, especially in Italy, Reuters news agency reports.
Expecting Saeima’s decision, CVK schedules snap elections in Riga for June for now
Expecting the Saeima to postpone snap elections for Riga City Council again, the Central Election Commission decided to reserve 6 June as the date for elections, according to the entry published in the Latvian Herald.
European Commission calls for member states to coordinate lifting of restrictions
The European Commission has presented its proposal for the lifting of the current emergency restrictions in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
