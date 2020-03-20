COVID-19 takes more lives in Italy than in China

In Italy, the number of lethal cases of COVID-19 has exceeded the official death toll of China from the disease, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

On Thursday, March 19, lethal cases in Italy rose by 427 in a day, reaching a total of 3,405.

In China, where the virus broke out in late 2019, the Communist government has reported 3,245 reported deaths in China, but there have been questions over the reliability of its data, BBC reports.

A lockdown imposed on March 12 in Italy has been extended beyond the original March 25 end date. Nearly all Italians have been told to stay at home.

Chinese government confirmed it had no new domestic cases on Wednesday, March 18, for the first time since the outbreak began, a major milestone, but it reported 34 new cases among people, who had recently returned to the Asian country, BBC reports.