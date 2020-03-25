Covid-19 transmission in society has begun in Latvia

With epidemiologists failing to acquire information about the vector of infection with Covid-19 among several new patients, specialists have concluded that Covid-19 transmission in society has commenced.

Director of the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) Infectious Disease Risk Analysis and Prevention Department Jurijs Perevoščikovs reported at a press-conference on Wednesday, 25 March, that this day is significant because for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic patients with no clear epidemiological link with any specific infection case or foreign trip have been found.

Perevoščikovs said some Covid-19 patients did not say they’ve had contact with another infected person or if they’ve been abroad recently.

«There is proof of Covid-19 transmission within Latvia. This information should be taken seriously. It is possible to become infected in society,» stressed SPKC specialist.

He stresses it is highly important for residents to change their habits and take care not to endanger other people – especially people suffering from chronic diseases and seniors.

From now on the situation’s development depends not only on decisions but every person’s actions in everyday life – it is highly important to maintain a safe distance from one another, says Perevoščikovs, stressing it is possible to get Covid-19 in a shuttle bus, while shopping and in public places.

«People shouldn’t visit crowded places. It is important to maintain a 2 m distance from other people. It is also important to keep in mind the spread of infection through hand contact. Washing hands is vital – residents are advised to refrain from touching their faces with unwashed hands,» the specialist recommends.

Covid-19 has been confirmed for 24 more people in Latvia this past day. This means the total number of patients is 221, according to information compiled by SPKC.

More on this topic: Coronavirus data for Baltic States. 221 infected in Latvia and 255 in Lithuania, 404 in Estonia

As previously reported, 1 151 examinations were performed for persons suspected of having Covid-19. So fare a total of 7 957 Covid-19 have been performed in Latvia.

A state of emergency is declared in Latvia until 14 April. Because of this, there are a number of restrictions on public gatherings and passenger services are in force.