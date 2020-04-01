COVID-19 update in Baltic. 446 in Latvia, 581 in Lithuania, 779 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 446. Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report 581 cases.

The latest data for Estonia details 779 confirmed infection cases.

So far four people have died in Estonia; 20 citizens of this country have successfully recovered from the coronavirus.

In Lithuania the number of deaths caused by health complications from the virus has reached eight.

So far a total of 15 810 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19, according to data from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). 28 patients have been hospitalized, including 25 with medium symptoms and three with heavy symptoms.

At the joint meeting of the Latvian Crisis Management Council and government on 14 March it was decided to limit the open hours of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues during the state of emergency.

Read also: BNN asks | expert speaks about the «panic» over coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Crisis Management Council and government has decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.

On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.