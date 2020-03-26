Covid-19 update in Baltics: 244 in Latvia, 290 in Lithuania and 538 in Estonia

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 244. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 290 confirmed infection cases and four deaths caused by complications from the virus.

Lithuania also reports one case of a person recovering from the illness.

The latest published data for Estonia shows 538 confirmed cases, which means 134 new cases found in the past day.

Estonia also reports one death from Covid-19-induced health complications.

23 new infection cases were found in Latvia in the past day, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC).

As previously reported, Covid-19 transmission in society has begun in Latvia. This means there are infected persons whose infection vector cannot be traced.

This means there is a risk of catching the virus in society. Residents are urged to organize work remotely where possible, go shopping more rarely and avoid crowded places.

It is also reported it was decided at a joint meeting of the Latvia’s Crisis Management and government on 14 March to limit the length of public culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure activities – they are not allowed to go past 23:00.

Read also: State of emergency in Latvia will likely be extended

All people returning from foreign countries are obligated to undergo a 14-day self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of the virus, Latvia has declared a state of emergency until 14 April. On top of that, all international passenger services have been shut down for the duration of the emergency.

On 24 March Latvia’s government decided to close down gyms. Shopping centres are to close on Saturday and Sunday. This requirement does not extend to pharmacies and food stores, veterinary shops, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

Estonia has declared a state of emergency until 1 Mary. The state of emergency in Lithuania will last until 27 March. Sports, culture and entertainment events are prohibited until then.