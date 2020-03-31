COVID-19 update in Baltics. 398 in Latvia, 533 in Lithuania, 745 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 398. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, reports 533 confirmed cases.

The latest data for Estonia points to 745 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.

As previously reported, a total of three people in Estonia have died from complications caused by COVID-19 and 20 people have recovered from the virus.

It was also reported that COVID-19 has caused seven deaths in Lithuania.

So far, a total of 14 807 people in Latvia have been tested for the virus, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). 27 patients have been hospitalized, including 24 suffering from medium level symptoms and three with heavy symptoms.

As previously reported, transmission of COVID-19 in society has begun. This means there are patients in the country whose vector of infection is untraceable.

This also means there is a risk of becoming infected in society. This is why people are urged to organize work from home where possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

As reported, during a joint meeting of the Crisis Management Council and the government on 14 March it was decided to limit the open hours of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues for the duration of the state of emergency in the country. As such, it has been decided that they are to close doors at 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to maintain 14-day self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Crisis Management Council and the government decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.

On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.