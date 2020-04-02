COVID-19 update in Baltics. 458 cases in Latvia, 649 in Lithuania, 858 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 458, growing by 12 cases in the past day. Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report 649 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.

The latest data for Estonia depicts 858 COVID-19 infection cases.

Five deaths from the virus are confirmed in Estonia. 33 people have recovered from the virus so far.

In Lithuania the number of deaths from complications caused by the virus has reached eight. The number of recoveries has reached seven.

So far a total of 16 834 people have been tested in Latvia for COVID-19, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). 32 patients have been hospitalized, including 29 suffering from medium symptoms and three suffering from heavy symptoms.

On 14 March Latvia’s Crisis Management Council and the government decided to limit the open hours of culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues for the state of emergency.

Read also: US surpasses China with largest number of coronavirus infections

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Crisis Management Council and government has decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.

On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.