COVID-19 update in Baltics. 493 infection cases in Latvia, 696 in Lithuania, 961 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latvia has reached 493, increasing by 35 in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 696 confirmed cases.

According to the latest information from Estonia, the number of confirmed infection cases there has reached 961.

So far 11 people have died from the virus in Estonia and 45 people have made a successful recovery.

The number of deaths in Lithuania has reached nine, whereas the number of successful recoveries has reached seven.

So far 18 198 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC). 31 patients have been hospitalized.

During a joint meeting of the Crisis Management Council and the government on 14 March, it was decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues for the duration of the emergency.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Crisis Management Council and government has decided to shut down all international passenger services for the duration of the state of emergency.

On 24 March, Latvia’s government decided to close gyms. Shopping centres are to close down on weekends. This requirement does not apply to pharmacies, food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as optician stores.

The state of emergency in Estonia will remain in force until 1 May. In Lithuania the state of emergency will remain in force until 13 April. During this period of time sports, culture, leisure and entertainment events are prohibited in the country.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers established restrictions for public gatherings: people have to maintain a 2 m distance from one another, no more than two people are allowed to gather in a public place outside and inside, as well as people from the same households, parents and their children, as well as people performing official duties.

Residents are urged to work from home where possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

