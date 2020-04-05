COVID-19 update in Baltics. 533 infections in Latvia, 811 in Lithuania, 1 097 in Estonia

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 533 so far, increasing by 24 new cases in one day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 811 confirmed cases.

The latest information from Estonia reports 1 097 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.

So far 15 people in Estonia have died and 62 have made a successful recovery.

The number of deaths in Lithuania has reached 11 and the number of successful recoveries has reached seven.

20 680 people in Latvia have been tested for the virus so far, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre. 44 people have been hospitalized.

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.