COVID-19 update in Baltics. 548 infected in Latvia, 880 in Lithuania, 1 149 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 548, increasing by six in the past day.

Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 880 infection cases in the country.

Latvia’s Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre (SPKC) has received a report from Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital on the death of a COVID-19 patient. The diseased was a 75-year-old man.

The man had suffered from several chronic diseases. As the man’s health state worsened, he was put in intensive care, where he later died in a week.

The latest information for Estonia reports 1 149 confirmed infection cases.

So far 19 people in Estonia have died from the virus and 62 people have made a successful recovery from COVID-19.

The number of deaths caused by the virus in Lithuania has reached 15 and the number of recoveries has reached seven. On top of that, more than 100 doctors have become infected in Lithuania.

22 575 people in Latvia have been tested for the virus so far, according to information from SPKC. 41 patients have been hospitalized with various levels of the illness.

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.