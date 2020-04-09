bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 589 infections in Latvia, 955 in Lithuania, 1 207 in Estonia

April 9, 2020

Baltic States, Covid-19, 2 m, Estonia, Coronavirus, Latvia, Lithuania, stay home, self-isolation, self-quarantine, important, transmission in societyThe number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Latvia has reached 589, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuanian media, meanwhile, report 955 confirmed cases.

The latest data for Estonia reports 1 207 confirmed infection cases.

So far 24 people in Estonia have died from COVID-19 and 72 people have made a successful recovery.

The number of deaths caused by the virus has reached 15 in Lithuania. The number of recoveries has reached eight. It is also known that more than 100 doctors in Lithuania have become infected.

So far 25 458 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19, according to information from the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Bureau (SPKC). 38 patients have been hospitalized.

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

Read also: Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.

