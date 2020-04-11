COVID-19 update in Baltics. 630 in Latvia, 1 026 in Lithuania, 1 304 in Estonia

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 630, increasing by 18 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 026 infection cases.

The latest information from Estonia reports a total of 1 304 confirmed COVID-19 infection cases.

24 people in Estonia have died from the virus so far. 93 people in this country have recovered from the infection.

The number of deaths caused by complications from the infection has reached 23, whereas the number of recoveries has reached 54. It is also known that more than 100 healthcare workers have become ill.

27 796 people in Latvia have been tested for COVID-19 so far, according to information from Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre. 35 patients in Latvia are currently hospitalized. This includes 32 suffering from medium symptoms and three – from heavy symptoms.

During a joint meeting on 14 March, Latvia’s government and the Crisis Management Council decided to limit the open hours of all culture, entertainment, sports and other leisure venues to 23:00.

Read also: Reminder: no visits during Easter holiday

The government has also decided to limit the number of simultaneous participants of unorganized culture, entertainment, leisure, sports and religious events to 50.

Those returning from abroad have to undergo compulsory 14-day self-isolation.

To halt the spread of COVID-19, Latvia’s government and Crisis Management Council have agreed to also shut down all international passenger services until the end of the state of emergency in the country, which is set to end 14 April.

On 24 March the government also decided to close gyms and have shopping centres close down for weekends. This requirement does not extend to food stores, veterinary stores, gardening and construction stores, as well as pharmacies and optician stores.

On 29 March the Cabinet of Ministers issued new restrictions for public places: prohibiting residents from coming closer than 2 m to one another, as well as limiting the number of people allowed to gather indoors and outdoors unless they are members of the same family or perform professional duties.

Residents are urged to work from home when possible, shop less often and avoid crowded places.