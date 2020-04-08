Criminal process launched against Aivars Lembergs for defamation

On 7 April 2020 State Police Kurzeme RP Saldus Department’s Criminal Police Office commenced a criminal process against Aivars Lembergs for untrue statements and claims he has used on multiple occasions during meetings of Ventspils City Council and Finance Committee against city council deputy Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis, as BNN was told by Kristovskis.

On 23 March 2020 Ventspils City Council deputy Kristovskis turned to State Police with a request to commence a criminal process against the suspended Ventspils mayor Aivars Lembergs for his defamatory claims voiced against minority deputy and state official Ģirts Valdis Kristovskis.

As Kristovskis mentioned in his request to State Police, there is a long history to the public defamatory claims voiced by Lembergs against Kristovskis.

In his application to State Police, Kristovskis mentioned that one of the forms of these defamatory claims is Lembergs’ often publicly voiced lies that «Ģ.V.Kristovskis was a stool pigeon for KGB, who put him to work in Latvian People’s Front to report against Latvia’s independence, and he also coordinated Latvian People’s Front members lists with KGB, which means he handed over LTF members to a repressive institution of USSR’s occupational regime.»

Kristovskis says such cynical and serious claims about his alleged criminal activities are nothing more than public defamation. Such offensive illegal claims are made by Lembergs in different forms during meetings of Ventspils City Council, as well as on the municipality’s official internet portal and other mass media, the minority deputy says.

Kristovskis believes it is unacceptable for «Lembergs, as a high-ranking official, continues spreading lies and false news about non-existent cooperation between Kristovskis and KGB, knowing full well none of it is true». On top of that, Lembergs has never been able or has even attempted providing proof for his claims even though Ventspils City Council deputy Kristovskis demanded him to on multiple occasions, adds the minority deputy.

«Because Lembergs’ lies about Kristovskis continue and Ventspils City Council management only cowardly glances at all this, and it is necessary to put a stop to Lembergs’ unacceptable behaviour towards Kristovskis, he has decided to turn to State Police with a request to step in and assess Lembergs’ behaviour in accordance with Section 157 of the Criminal Law for intentional distribution of fictions, knowing them to be untrue and defamatory of another person, in printed or otherwise reproduced material, as well as orally, if such has been committed publicly (defamation).»

In his application submitted to State Police on 23 March, Kristovskis asks authorities to also assess the behaviour of other people who have supported Lembergs’ claims one way or another.

Kristovskis believes a criminal process and punishing the guilty person/people is the only way to put an end to Lembergs’ lawlessness in Ventspils City Council, where one of its forms is the defamation against Kristovskis.