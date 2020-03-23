Croatia hit by powerful earthquake

Zagreb, the capital of Croatia has been hit by an earthquake that has damaged buildings and caused injuries to 17 people, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

The tremor rocked Zagreb early on Sunday, March 22, sending panicked residents into the streets. Several buildings were damaged, including the parliament and cathedral.

The 5.3-magnitude quake is the largest to affect the city in 140 years. A teenager is in a critical condition after a roof collapsed and another sixteen people were injured, BBC reports.

After Sunday’s tremor, Zagreb’s mayor urged people to return to their homes given fears about the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Milan Bandic later said they should return home. «Eighty per cent of Zagreb residents live in structures that have reinforced concrete structures,» he stated, according to the BBC.