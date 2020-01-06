Croatia makes step to left with election of new President

Presidential election in Croatia has ended with the victory of the former Prime Minister, social democrat Zoran Milanović.

British news portal The Guardian reports that Milanović took 52.7% of the vote in Sunday’s run-off, while president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, who had tried to unite a fractured right-wing, garnered 47.3%, according to results based on a vote count from nearly all polling stations released by the electoral commission.

The second-round election was held just days after Croatia took over the European Union’s helm for a six-month period.

At the same time, the EU’s newest member is struggling with a mass exodus of its people, corruption and a lacklustre economy, The Guardian reports.

«Four million of us … are looking for our place in Europe which is, despite all the problems, the nicest place to live, the most peaceful project in which Croatia must find its place and interest,» Milanović stated to supporters in Zagreb after his victory.