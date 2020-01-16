bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Ceturtdiena 16.01.2020 | Name days: Lida, Lidija
LatviaLatvia

CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia

BNN
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 16, 2020

CSP, statistics, poverty, population, comparisonIn 2018 a total of 434 thousand persons or 22.9 % of the population of Latvia were at risk of poverty – 0.4 percentage points less than in 2017.

Disposable income of this share of population was below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold.

Drop in the at-risk-of-poverty rate was facilitated by the rise in minimum wage (from EUR 380 in 2017 to EUR 430 in 2018), changes in legislation on social benefits (recalculation of separate pensions, greater support to foster families and families having two and more children), as well as changes in population income tax application, according to data from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

In 2018, as disposable income of the population grew, at-risk-of-poverty threshold went up as well – to EUR 409 monthly in single person households (EUR 367 monthly in 2017) and to EUR 860 monthly in households consisting of two adults with two children aged under 14 (EUR 770 monthly in 2017).

The largest share of population at risk of poverty was registered in Latgale (40.4 %) and the smallest in Pierīga and Riga (14.4 % and 16.1 %, respectively). In Vidzeme 34.6 % of population were at risk of poverty, in Kurzeme 27.0 % and in Zemgale 21.7 %.

At-risk-of-poverty rate is declining among children and stays stable among elderly population

At-risk-of-poverty rate in single-parent and large families has reduced significantly, compared to the year before. In 2018, 26.2 % of families consisting of one adult with children (32.6 % in 2017) and 16.7 % of large families consisting of two adults with three or more children (20.7 % in 2017) were at risk of poverty. For the fifth year in a row at-risk-of-poverty rate among children aged 17 and under has been reducing (in 2018 it constituted 14.5 % and in 2017 – 17.5 %).

The highest at-risk-of-poverty rate may still be observed among single elderly population aged 65 and over. In 2018, this share constituted 74.9 % (in 2017 those were 74.0 %). The second highest at-risk-of-poverty rate was registered among single persons aged 64 and under – 31.7 % (31.0 % in 2017).

The lowest at-risk-of-poverty rate was recorded among working population (8.5 % in 2018 and 8.1 % in 2017). Significantly higher at-risk-of-poverty risk was observed among unemployed population (57.7 % in 2018 and 59.5 % in 2017) and pensioners (52.5 % in 2018 and 48.9 % in 2017).

Over the last years, influence of social transfers on the population income has been declining. However, in 2018 this influence increased again. In 2018, support received from social transfers reduced the share of people at risk of poverty by 16.4 percentage points. Without social transfers 39.3 % of people would be at risk of poverty. In 2017, social transfers diminished risk of poverty by 15.8 percentage points and in 2016 by 17.8 percentage points.

Poverty and social exclusion indicators are acquired with the help of the European Union Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) survey 2019 conducted by the CSB. The survey covered 5.3 thousand households and 9.6 thousand respondents aged 16 and over. The CSB will collect data on household poverty risk in 2019 within the framework of the survey of 2020, and respondents will have the possibility to fill in the questionnaire online.

Keywords: comparison CSP population poverty statistics


Leave a reply

Anris Leimanis picked as RB Rail council chairman

Anris Leimanis, independent council member from Latvian shareholder, has been picked as Rail Baltica joint Baltic company AS RB Rail council chairman. Ahti Kuningas and Karolis Sankovskis will serve as vice-chairmen, as confirmed by the company.

January 16, 2020

CSP: number of residents at risk of poverty declines in Latvia

In 2018 a total of 434 thousand persons or 22.9 % of the population of Latvia were at risk of poverty – 0.4 percentage points less than in 2017.

January 16, 2020

Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic

On Thursday, 16 January, Latvian Saeima made the decision to protect the rights of Latvian citizen Kristīnes Misāne, asking the Danish parliament and Danish law enforcers to support their Latvian colleagues and find a solution to avoid extraditing her to the South African Republic, as reported by Saeima’s press-service.

January 16, 2020

Smiltēns: Riga City Council’s situation can be described – divide, redistribute and plunder

«The situation in at Riga City Council can be described with three words – divide, redistribute, plunder,» said leader of Latvian Association of Regions Edvards Smiltēns in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama on Thursday, 16 January.

January 16, 2020

One single vote left the Lithuanian election system intact

The understanding that Lithuania’s election system needs changes is nearly overwhelming, but the ruling Farmers and Greens’ attempt to lower the Parliament election threshold in parties’ multi-member constituency from current 5 per cent to 3 per cent suffered a setback this week.

January 16, 2020

Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion

The Estonian Internal Security Service has detained a board member of the Elektrilevi power grid operator over suspicion of taking a bribe.

January 16, 2020

Demographer: Latvia has the lowest birth rate level observed the past decade

Birth rates continued to decline in Latvia in 2019. The lowest level of the past decade was reached in the country last year, says demographer Ilmārs Mežs.

January 16, 2020

Belarus looking for oil import alternatives amid row with Russia

Belarus, being involved in an energy dispute with Russia, is looking for alternative oil suppliers in the Baltics and other neighbours.

January 16, 2020

Healthcare Ministry proposes single social fees rate for specialized tax regimes

One percentage point social fee rate for healthcare will be applied not only to general tax regime participants but also those working in special tax regime, such as microenterprises, patent payers and royalty recipients, according to a proposal for Latvian Healthcare Ministry.

January 16, 2020

U.S. and China reach preliminary trade agreement

Easing the U.S.-China trade conflict the governments of the two countries have agreed on the first step of mutual trade reconciliation. Their disagreements have affected the world economy for the past few years.

January 16, 2020

KNAB decides to give ZZS state funding in spite of US sanctions against Lembergs

In spite of sanctions imposed against Aivars Lembergs by the US Department of the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control, Latvian Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau has decided to provide the Union of Greens and Farmers state funding of EUR 489 163.

January 16, 2020

Russia’s top tax collector nominated for post of Prime Minister

After Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his cabinet after seven full years in power, Russian Federal Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin has been nominated to take the post.

January 16, 2020

Prime Minister: Finance Ministry may unveil an offer for tax change in February

At the beginning of February Latvian Finance Ministry may unveil its prepared tax system improvement plan offer, as confirmed by Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to TV3 programme 900 seconds on Wednesday, 15 January.

January 15, 2020

Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019

The volume of foreign investments in Latvia reached EUR 7.03 billion at the end of 2019. However, when compared to 2018, this amount has declined EUR 125.42 million, according to information compiled by Lursoft.

January 15, 2020

Court: Lithuania’s failure to investigate hate-speech on Facebook was discriminatory

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Lithuania's refusal to investigate hate-speech comments about same-sex kiss on Facebook was discriminatory.

January 15, 2020

Tragic factory explosion takes place in Spain

In Spain, a chemical plant has been hit by an explosion and a large fire that have resulted in the death of one person and left eight others injured.

January 15, 2020

European Commission to invest one trillion euros into climate neutrality promotion

The European Commission has presented a massive European green course investment plan worth one trillion euros for the promotion of climate neutrality, as confirmed by EC Latvian branch office’s press-service.

January 15, 2020

In U.S. presidential campaign, democrat leaders spar before first caucuses

In the year of U.S. presidential election, the competition for the nomination of the Democratic Party is focusing around Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

January 15, 2020

IKEA pulls thermal cups from circulation over possible chemical residue

IKEA urges consumers to refrain from using Troligtvis thermal cups with Made in India label because results of laboratory tests show a potential migration of chemicals, IKEA reports.

January 15, 2020

LTV: Latvian State Police chief to step down soon

Chief of Latvian State Police Ints Ķuzis will soon step down from his position, as reported by LTV News Service.

January 15, 2020

Ventspils opposition: Lembergs continues using Ventspils City Council for his interests despite sanctions

«Latvia’s problem is that authorities are focused only on areas in which the person under sanctions – Aivars Lembergs – has ownership rights. At the same time, authorities do not look towards the state of his control and influence through politician, associations and state institutions after having been applied with sanctions.» Ventspils City Council opposition deputies Aivis and Ivars Landmanis explain to BNN the situation in Ventspils City Council and legal persons associated with Lembergs after US sanctions.

January 15, 2020

Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities

A crime, not an accident, Estonian police summarised the events of the past weekend in Saaremaa island, where a man with 3.6 blood alcohol content caused a crash that took the lives of three people.

January 15, 2020

Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses

The public transport company Lux Express Estonia has asked Estonian ministries of finance and environment for funding that would help it buy natural gas-powered buses aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

January 15, 2020

Europeans in Iran nuclear deal trigger dispute mechanism

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have reacted to Iran stepping away from its commitments in the international nuclear deal and launched a dispute mechanism. It could lead to the 2015 deal falling apart.

January 15, 2020

Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia

Estonian alcoholic drinks retailers say cross-border trade with Latvia remains active. On top of that, Estonian residents purchase not only cheaper alcoholic beverages but also new tobacco products.

January 15, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Are you affected by ticket price rise for regional public transport services?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
airBaltic A220 flight simulator opens at airBaltic Training Facility
CAITO project aims to bring countryside tourism offer to Japan’s market
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!