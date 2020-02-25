CVK announces snap elections in Riga City Council for 25 April

Latvian Central Election Commission (CVK) has picked the official date for snap elections in Riga City Council. Elections will be organized 25 April, BNN was informed by the commission.

In accordance with the Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council, elections have to take place on the first Saturday two months after the coming into force of the law. The law came to force Tuesday, 25 February. This means elections have to take place on Saturday, 25 April.

During snap elections the same rules that applied in 2017 elections will be present.

Election sites will be open between 07:00 to 22:00. Citizens will be able to vote three days early:

Wednesday, 22 April, 17:00 – 20:00;

Thursday, 23 April, 09:00 – 12:00;

Friday, 24 April, 10:00 – 16:00.

Latvian and other EU member states citizens older than 18 years whose residence within Riga’s administrative territory was registered 90 days prior to election day have the right to vote in Riga City Council elections. The same applies to people who own real estate within Riga administrative territory. To vote, citizens have to have a valid passport or eID. The basic principle is «once voter – one vote». Each voter must vote at the election site at which they are registered.

The Office for Citizenship and Migration Affairs will compile lists of voters in cooperation with CVK and Riga City Council.

Voters unable to appear at election sites due to health problems will be able to vote from home.

Candidate lists for snap elections will have to be submitted between 20 and 26 March. Lists have to be submitted to Riga City Council Election Commission. Candidate lists are allowed to be submitted for Riga City Council elections by a registered political party, party union or two or more registered political parties not jointly registered as a political parties union.

Citizens of Latvia or other EU member states at least 18 years of age and registered in the Voters Register have the right to run in municipal elections as candidates.

On 13 February the Saeima approved the Law on Dissolution of Riga City Council. Latvia’s President Egils Levits later promulgated the law.