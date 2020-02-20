Cyber security drill held by Estonia in NATO Parliamentary Assembly

In Brussels, during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Estonian experts have held a strategic cyber drill, where member state legislators have been asked to look for solutions in a simulated cyber incident, ERR reports.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly convenes twice per year with parliamentarians from 29 member states just as its parent organization does, plus 16 associated members and eight states which have the status of a parliamentary observer, ERR worte.

The exercise took place this week from February 17 to 19 and was organized by the Estonian Foreign Ministry’s Cyber Diplomacy Department in cooperation with Estonia’s permanent representations to the EU and NATO, and conducted by Estonian company CybExer Technologies, in line with a Foreign Ministry press release.

ERR reports that Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, Estonian Ambassador at Large for Cyber Security, commented: «Cyber incidents are occurring more and more often and undermining stability, which is why it is particularly crucial to know how to identify these threats and give a proportional response».