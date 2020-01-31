bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Friday 31.01.2020 | Name days: Tekla, Violeta
LatviaLatvia

Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

January 31, 2020
South African Republic, accusations, Denmark, Latvia, prosecution

Illustrative image

On Thursday, 30 January, Danish court of justice decided to maintain the arrest over Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, as confirmed by her representatives.

The woman’s representatives say the court spent the court hearing deliberating on whether or not Misāne should be kept under arrest because the South African Republic had failed to step in and take over her case within the allocated 30 day period.

Representatives claim that initially the court decided to release the woman but the Danish office of the prosecutor had immediately submitted a counter-claim. This time the Danish office of the prosecutor explained this decision with the fact that in the South African Republic Misāne is guaranteed to spend prison time together with 18 other prisoners in a cell with 4.4 m of personal space.

In a press statement, Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka voiced concerns that Denmark and South African Republic may have some ‘secret political agreement’. She allowed that this secret agreement may be related to the South African Republic having released Danish citizen Brit Nielsen to Denmark for criminal prosecution previously.

As previously reported, Misāne has turned to Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General, requesting to be interrogated in a Danish prison.

The request was submitted in order to potentially secure additional evidence regarding the charges imposed against her.

Representative of the office of the prosecutor general Laura Majevska says Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers has contacted Latvian ambassador to Denmark Alda Vanaga, who affirmed in a telephone conversation readiness to receive from Misāne her written testimony and have it sent to Latvia.

Majevska explained that the aforementioned mechanism was picked as the most appropriate, efficient and quickest solution for this case, because other tools for cooperation would simply take too much time. She notes that it is important to keep in mind that Denmark is not a member of the European Investigation Order.

Read also: Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic

The office of the prosecutor had previously explained that the South African Republic accuses Misāne of acts that are not considered crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal justification for the application of European Arrest Order in this case. As for Misāne’s other activity, which can be classified as fraud and document forging, Latvia, due to shortage of evidence, cannot guarantee criminal prosecution of said person in Latvia, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.

As previously reported, the Saeima has decided to ask Danish authorities to not hand over Latvian citizen Misāne to the South African Republic. Justice Ministry has promised to continue cooperating with African colleagues to secure Misāne’s return to Latvia.

Her representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

Keywords: accusations Denmark Latvia prosecution South African Republic


Leave a reply

Latvia’s gross domestic product increases 1.1%

Compared to Q4 2018, the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 1.1 % in Q4 2019 according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data.

January 31, 2020

Ousting of Estonian minister predicted amid drive to reform pharmacy business

Efforts to increase competition in the Estonian pharmacy business continue at parliamentary level. The ousting of the Estonian Social Affairs Minister Tanel Kiik is expected as parties submit proposals for pharmacy market reform, ERR reports.

January 31, 2020

Latvian Welfare Ministry to ask government to extend e-health project term

Healthcare Ministry plans to ask the government to extend the term of the e-health project, as reported by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s advisor Edgars Skvariks.

January 31, 2020

Bordāns suggests stationing VDD on Upes Street; Burovs offers land in Čiekurkalns

Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns proposes stationing the State Security Service near the former Brases prison on Upes Street. Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, on the other hand, offers land in Čiekurkalns, Bābelīte and elsewhere, as both politicians told Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Thursday, 30 January.

January 31, 2020

Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest

On Thursday, 30 January, Danish court of justice decided to maintain the arrest over Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, as confirmed by her representatives.

January 31, 2020

State Police perform a search at Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks

On Thursday, 30 January, Latvian State Police performed investigative activities at Riga municipal company LLC Rīgas namu pārvaldnieks main building on Aleksandra Čaka Street 42, as confirmed by the company’s representative Krists Leiškalns.

January 31, 2020

US tech giants Apple and Broadcom ruled to pay patent infringement fine of USD 1.1 billion

A US jury has ordered American computer technology giants Apple and Broadcom to pay a fine totalling USD 1.1 billion having been found to have infringed the patents on Wi-FI technology of a university, Bloomberg reports citing lawyers of the California Institute of Technology.

January 31, 2020

European Parliament proposes adopting single charger type for all mobile phones

The European Parliament has invited European Commission to develop binding rules by July 2020 in order to ensure the adoption of a single type of charger for mobile phones, as reported by EP representative Jānis Krastiņš.

January 31, 2020

Coronavirus spread outside China prompts international health emergency by WHO

The World Health Organisation has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the spread of the new coronavirus outside the borders of the country of its origin, China, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

January 31, 2020

Saeima committee picks TV3 journalists Kalderauska and Eglītis for posts in NEPLP

On Thursday, 30 January, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee picked TV3 journalists Ieva Kalderauska and Jānis Eglītis for vacant posts in the National Electronic Mass Media Council.

January 31, 2020

Opinion: Ventspils professional sports teams under shadow of Lembergs’ sanctions

«I think it is no secret that Ventspils basketball and football clubs are some of the biggest carriers of the influence from suspended mayor, legally limited and subjected to US sanctions Aivars Lembergs. Of course, basketball and football will remain a priority for them, but a no less important role, at least in Lembergs’ eyes, was and still is maintaining his influence and popularity on the highest possible level,» BNN was told by Ventspils City Council opposition deputy Aivis Landmanis.

January 30, 2020

One of the detainees in 50 million euros laundering case is businessman Ovsjaņņikovs

One of the persons detained in the criminal case regarding the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million is former ABLV Bank’s private banker Andris Ovsjaņņikovs, according to information available to LTV.

January 30, 2020

Economist: rising labour costs among retailers' chief challenges

This year’s biggest challenges for retailers will include the decline of numbers of residents and buyer, as well as growing labour force costs, says Swedbank economist Agnese Buceniece.

January 30, 2020

Lithuania’s ruling LFGU and opposition Conservatives feud over forget-me-not flower

Forget-me-not, a symbol of eternal love and remembrance and the flower believed to have played a role in God‘s creating the earth, has been the target of feud between the opposition Conservatives and the ruling party, Lithuania’s Farmers and Greens Union.

January 30, 2020

Lithuanian corruption watchdog sees improvements in business corruption

Lithuanian anti-corruption body the Special Investigation Service has spoken of positive trends in tackling corruption as an obstacle to business. A survey showed that 15% of respondent business managers saw corruption as an obstacle to operations in 2019, according to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

January 30, 2020

Kaimiņš: I can't save KPV LV from Šlesers’, Lembergs’ and ZZS’ influence

«I cannot save KPV LV from influence coming from Ainārs Šlesers, Aivars Lembergs and the Union of Greens and Farmers. It is possible the decisions made by the party’s ministers are already backed by desires for oligarchs, and I will not build such a house,» said the founder and ex-member of KPV LV political party Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to BNN about the current state of the party.

1 comment
January 30, 2020

Estonia adopts pension reform, making second pillar voluntary

The Estonian parliament has adopted a law to reform the country’s pension compulsory funded pension system and expressed confidence in the Estonian government, ERR broadcaster reports.

January 30, 2020

Searches in Latvian banks performed with help from Germany; two persons detained

This week Latvian State Police Economic Crimes Enforcement Unit performed investigative activities in four Latvian credit institutions in cooperation with German state police. Two persons have been detained, as reported by State Police.

January 30, 2020

Coronavirus spreads across China, death toll reaches 170

In China, the number of victims of the dangerous new coronavirus has risen to 170 and the virus has now reached every region in mainland China, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

January 30, 2020

98 people hospitalized over flu or flu-induced pneumonia in Latvia last week

A total of 98 people were hospitalized in Latvia over flu or flu-induced pneumonia last week. This means a total 878 residents have been hospitalized with this infection this season, according to data of the monitoring of influenza and acute upper respiratory infections published by Disease Prevention and Control Centre.

January 30, 2020

European Parliament passes Brexit agreement

The British Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday, January 30, by 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.

January 30, 2020

One person involved in criminal case on laundering of 50 million euros put under arrest

On Wednesday, 29 January, Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court applied a security measure – an arrest – on one of the four persons detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million of illegally obtained funds, because of which searches and other investigative actions were previously performed at ABLV Bank, LETA agency found out.

January 30, 2020

Levits: search for a new location for VDD would delay project and create losses

If the government decides to look for a new location for the State Security Service’s new headquarters, it could delay construction by several years and create considerable financial losses, Latvian President Egils Levits told journalists on Wednesday, 29 January.

January 29, 2020

Estonian children start school with 49.5% missing some vaccines, study finds

In Estonia, 49.5% of first-graders are not fully vaccinated in the framework of a state vaccination programme, a study, cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR, has found.

January 29, 2020

Four persons detained in criminal case on the laundering of 50 million euros

Four persons have been detained in the criminal process on the laundering of no less than EUR 50 million, as part of which searches were performed at ABLV Bank on Tuesday, 28 January, according to information from LETA.

January 29, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

Do you support pre-election campaigning only in the official language?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
Traffic to be restricted in Riga for New Year’s festivities: 11th November Embankment to be closed down
State Fire and Rescue Service urges residents to not forget about safety during the holiday
Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
Eating during holidays: advice how to eat and not overeat
PHOTO: Christmas tree lights up at Dome Square in Riga
PHOTO: doctors gather for a repeated protest outside Saeima
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!