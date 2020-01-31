Danish court keeps Kristīne Misāne under arrest

On Thursday, 30 January, Danish court of justice decided to maintain the arrest over Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, as confirmed by her representatives.

The woman’s representatives say the court spent the court hearing deliberating on whether or not Misāne should be kept under arrest because the South African Republic had failed to step in and take over her case within the allocated 30 day period.

Representatives claim that initially the court decided to release the woman but the Danish office of the prosecutor had immediately submitted a counter-claim. This time the Danish office of the prosecutor explained this decision with the fact that in the South African Republic Misāne is guaranteed to spend prison time together with 18 other prisoners in a cell with 4.4 m of personal space.

In a press statement, Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka voiced concerns that Denmark and South African Republic may have some ‘secret political agreement’. She allowed that this secret agreement may be related to the South African Republic having released Danish citizen Brit Nielsen to Denmark for criminal prosecution previously.

As previously reported, Misāne has turned to Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General, requesting to be interrogated in a Danish prison.

The request was submitted in order to potentially secure additional evidence regarding the charges imposed against her.

Representative of the office of the prosecutor general Laura Majevska says Prosecutor General Ēriks Kalnmeiers has contacted Latvian ambassador to Denmark Alda Vanaga, who affirmed in a telephone conversation readiness to receive from Misāne her written testimony and have it sent to Latvia.

Majevska explained that the aforementioned mechanism was picked as the most appropriate, efficient and quickest solution for this case, because other tools for cooperation would simply take too much time. She notes that it is important to keep in mind that Denmark is not a member of the European Investigation Order.

The office of the prosecutor had previously explained that the South African Republic accuses Misāne of acts that are not considered crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal justification for the application of European Arrest Order in this case. As for Misāne’s other activity, which can be classified as fraud and document forging, Latvia, due to shortage of evidence, cannot guarantee criminal prosecution of said person in Latvia, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.

As previously reported, the Saeima has decided to ask Danish authorities to not hand over Latvian citizen Misāne to the South African Republic. Justice Ministry has promised to continue cooperating with African colleagues to secure Misāne’s return to Latvia.

Her representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.