Danish court officially decides to extradite Kristīne Misāne to Latvia

LETA
February 24, 2020

Denmark, SAR, Latvia, extradition, Kristīne Misāne, prosecutor The Danish court has officially decided to have Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne extradited to her home country, as confirmed by Misāne’s lawyer in Denmark Henrik Stagetorn.

He said the court’s decision of 24 February was sent to Latvia’s Office of the Prosecutor General. Now the institution has ten days to deliver the woman to Latvia.

The lawyer notes that the previous court hearing in Denmark focused on Misāne’s non-extradition to the South African Republic, where the woman is accused of kidnapping her child, document forging and other crimes.

Sketching the possible development of the case, Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns said that by issuing European arrest order Latvia has committed towards criminally prosecuting a Latvian citizen for crimes committed outside the country.

Once Latvian Office of the Prosecutor General has received the order from the Danish court on the woman’s extradition the institution will become in charge of the criminal process.

Then the Office of the Prosecutor General will pass materials of the case to State Police, officers of which will then have to escort Misāne to Latvia.

In accordance with regulations, an extradited person needs to be taken into custody within ten days, coordinating time and date with Denmark. Bordāns notes that police structures are prepared to act immediately. In parallel, State Police needs to inform the Prison Administration about the delivery of the detained person and when said person is to be put in prison.

The detained person, her representative or lawyer have the right to submit to court a request on reassessment of the security measure applied to her.

Justice Ministry continues coordinating work to ensure an agreement on solutions to prevent repetition of similar cases, the minister promises.

Since 2018 Misāne has been under arrest in Denmark, where she was arrested following a request from the South African Republic’s authorities, which accuse her of kidnapping her child and other crimes.

Misāne’s representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

The daughter of the man accused of violence Anzel Grobler told jauns.lv portal the opposite – that Misāne is the one who was cruel to children and that she had kidnapped her daughter because local authorities recommended children to live with their father.

It was proposed to let Latvia’s office of the prosecutor take over the case, but it was not done because, as previously explained by the prosecutor’s office, Misāne is accused of committing crimes in the South African Republic that are not considered serious crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal reasons for the issue of the European arrest order. As for Misāne’s possible fraudulent activity and document forgery, Latvia cannot guarantee criminal prosecution. This is because of shortage of evidence, as noted by Latvian office of the prosecutor.

