DAP and VVD coordinate proposals for function distribution

Latvia’s Nature Protection Office (DAP) has assessed its functions and has prepared proposals on distribution of functions between DAP and the State Environment Service (VVD).

DAP work group has assessed all the institution’s functions and has discussed with VVD proposals on potential distribution of functions to reach common ground on changes that would not put at risk the nature protection system, says DAP.

Representatives of the two institutions submitted their offer to the Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry on Monday, 20 April.

The functions DAP offers delegating to VVD include control of trade of endangered wild animals and plant life under protection of the Washington Convention or CITES, as well as control of trade of products manufactured from seals, issue of permits and control of non-hunted and specially protected species.

Discussions have also been held for three forms of permits, coordination and report issue function’s delegation to VVD, as well as coordination of fishing rules, conditions and preparation of permits to drive on coastal dune protection zones.

In mutual talks the two institutions agreed that the improve the system it would be best to review regulations and existing permits and coordinated actions – simplifying processes and abolishing multiple types of permits.

After reviewing usefulness, part of the functions was declared to be delegated or distributed among institutions. This would help reduce the administrative burden for the state administration and residents. It is also possible to improve mutual cooperation between VVD and DAP.

Alternative solutions are proposed for certain control measures, including sharing functions and control between two institutions and improving internal control system within a single institution. It is planned to continue resolving these matters during future meetings of the work group with VVD, VARAM and Environment Advisory Council.

The work group has concluded the delegation of all control and permit issue functions to VVD would be reviewed very carefully because it goes against the model for small and compact state management. In certain areas major changes would cause a situation when two specialists – one from each institution – would have to be involved in the process previously headed by a single worker. Radical changes for the current nature preservation system would fracture nature experts’ resources, which would impede improvement of natural education field and make attraction of European structural funds more complicated.

Generally DAP issues more than 30 different permits, coordination efforts. The work group has not found any signs of overlap of VVD and DAP functions.

DAP was founded in 2002. In 2009 it was expanded, adding to it the National Park and Nature Reserve Administration, making the office the leading institution for nature protection. This institution is currently responsible for areas like protection of biomes and species, administration of operations performed by Nature Parks, as well as multiple other nature protection areas.