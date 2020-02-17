Denmark plans to have Latvian citizen Misāne handed over to South African Republic

On Friday, 14 February, the Danish court ruled not to release Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne from custody. In the South African Republic the woman is accused of kidnapping her own child, as LTV was informed by Misāne lawyer.

This means she will be extradited to South African Republic, as reported by public media lsm.lv.

On Friday the Danish Regional Court was to decide on whether to lift the arrest on Misāne or have her extradited to the South African Republic. The court hearing lasted one and a half hours. Misāne did not speak at all during it, LTV observed. She told LTV she had hoped to court would release her.

Her lawyer had submitted new evidence to make sure Misāne would not be extradited. The prosecutor in charge of the case said Misāne presented new evidence too late and she had intentionally prolonged the hearing of her case. The prosecutor requested to have Misāne extradited to the South African Republic as soon as possible, as reported by lsm.lv.

According to Misāne’s representatives, the Danish office of the prosecutor «is doing all it can to extradite Misāne to the South African Republic». The Danish office of the prosecutor explains this decision by saying in the South African Republic Misāne is guaranteed prison time together with 18 other prisoners, which means 4.4 m2 of personal space. On 8 February Misāne started a hunger strike. Her goal is to attract attention to EU citizens’ human rights, which prohibit their extradition to third countries.

It was previously reported that the Danish prosecutor had previously informed Misāne that it is planned to extradite her to the South African Republic on 12 February. The decision was postponed to have the meeting on 14 February.

Her representatives had previously explained that in 2011 the woman had met a citizen of the South African Republic. After four years of their relationship the two had a daughter. However, later the two parents conflicted. Initially rows were financially motivated. After that the man one-sidedly decided to end their relationship and had even used violence against both Misāne and both of their under-aged children.

Fearing for her and their children’s life, Misāne decided to seek asylum in Latvia in May 2018. In December, however, Misāne was detained on the border when travelling from Copenhagen to Mozambique. She was detained because of an Interpol order. The South African Republic reports Misāne is accused of child kidnapping. This means she faces 15 years-long prison sentence in the African country.

The Latvian office of the prosecutor had previously explained that the South African Republic accuses Misāne of acts that are not considered crimes in Latvia. This means there was no legal justification for the application of European Arrest Order in this case. As for Misāne’s other activity, which can be classified as fraud and document forging, Latvia, due to shortage of evidence, cannot guarantee criminal prosecution of said person in Latvia, as reported by the office of the prosecutor.