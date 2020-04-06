Design work commences across the entire Rail Baltica route in Latvia

Rail Baltica project management joint company RB Rail has signed two contracts on behalf of Latvia’s Transport Ministry for design and design supervision services on the remaining sections of Rail Baltica route in Latvia, as BNN was informed by the company.

Design work in the first section of the railway project from Vangaži to Latvian-Estonian border will be entrusted to Ineco-Ardanuy partnership. The price of the contract is EUR 13 523 414.78.

The second section of the railway from Misa to Latvian-Lithuanian border will be entrusted to Idom, Consulting, Engineering, Architecture S.A.U. The price of the contract is EUR 6 903 802.05.

Both winners were picked based on the most economic offer criterion. The proposed price meets the budget outlined for these activities, RB Rail reports.

«I am happy to see Rail Baltica project to continue progressing even during this complicated period. It is important to speed up design rates in order to commence construction work in Latvia as soon as possible. Active Rail Baltica construction phase, which will commence with work at Riga Central Station this autumn, will be one of Latvia’s economic development factors and will help recover from consequences caused by COVID-19. Construction work will help create jobs in Latvia and will provide a considerable contribution to the development construction-related industries,» says Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits.

«The project’s implementers work in online regime and execution of tasks runs in accordance with plans.»

«Today we are very happy to provide another confirmation for major progress in Rail Baltica project. The signing of both construction contracts means today marks the beginning of design work in Rail Baltica project in Latvia, passenger terminals in Riga and Riga International Airport,» says RB Rail board chairman Agnis Driksna.

«This means design of 643 km of Rail Baltica railway line has commenced in all three Baltic States.»

The selected contractors will be responsible for field studies, engineering, development of construction project’s engineering solutions, as well as road traffic control during construction.

The section of the railway from Vangaži to the Latvian-Estonian border is the longest section in Latvia (94 km). Design work there will require 30 months. According to initial information from surveys and research performed in Latvia between 2014 and 2016, the following infrastructure objects have been identified along this section: 13 bridges, 36 road overpasses, three railway overpasses, 119 culverts and 3 passes for animals.

The section from Misa to the Latvian-Lithuanian border is 45 km and design work will require 24 months. According to initial research solutions, the infrastructure objects identified along this section include 16 overpasses, four railway overpasses, 54 culverts and one road pass for animals.

85% of Rail Baltica design work’s funding will come from the European Union and 15% will come from Latvia’s state budget.

INECO has worked in transport engineering and consulting for 50 years. This includes more than 20 years of experience working in high-speed railway industry. The company is active in more than 50 countries and has a team of 3 000 professionals. Together with experienced engineering advisory company ARDANUY the two companies have already started working on and commissioning Rail Baltica study Rail Baltica energy subsystem procurement and implementation strategy development at the beginning of 2019. ARDUNAY has more than 20 years of experience in this field, working in more than 60 countries spread across five continents.

Idom, Consulting, Engineering, Architecture S.A.U. has more than 20 years of experience in regular and high-speed railway projects in Europe, America, Middle East and Africa. Recently the company has worked in railway projects in Spain, Poland and Sweden. Idom has a team of 3 500 people spread across 45 offices around the world. Idom is currently working on Rail Baltica railway project’s development in two section in Estonia, two sections in Lithuania, as well as the main section of the railway in Riga.