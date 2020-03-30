Detachment to grow harder, important to maintain routine, says Estonian psychologist

A psychologist in Estonia, where an emergency situation has been in place for ten days amid a COVID-19 outbreak, has evaluated that it will become harder to live in isolation and suggested having a daily routine, ERR reports.

Psychologist Anna-Kaisa Oidermaa commented to ETV as cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR on Monday, March 30, that the situation will become more difficult for many in the coming weeks, as first trepidation and anxiety have passed.

«It can also be a little overwhelming for men who are used to overcoming tension by working out, moving, being more active,» Oidermaa pointed out.

Relationships becoming strained is natural, says the psychologist, as significant mental resource is needed for adapting to the new situation. It is easier for families who have a set daily schedule, as maintaining routine helps in difficult times. The Estonian psychologist stressed that in the Baltic country, anyone in need should call the crisis hotline 1247 of the Emergency Response Centre, which now offers psychological first aid, ERR reports.