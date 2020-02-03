Donbas War continues to claim lives in Ukraine

In eastern Ukraine, the conflict with Kremlin-backed separatist forces has claimed another two lives, according to the Ukrainian military and broadcaster Redio Free Europe.

On Saturday, February 1, a female combat medic was killed close to the front-line town of Novotoshkivske in the Luhansk region, the military headquarters stated in a daily war press release.

Another service member was killed on Sunday, February 2, as Ukrainian forces faced 15 attacks over a 24-hour period, almost twice the number recorded the previous day, according to the military.

Radio Free Europe cited Ukrainian official data to report that over 110 Ukrainian service members were killed in 2019.