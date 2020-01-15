Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities

A crime, not an accident, Estonian police summarised the events of the past weekend in Saaremaa island, where a man with 3.6 blood alcohol content caused a crash that took the lives of three people.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that two women and a nine-month-old baby died in the collision in western Estonia. The intoxicated man and a fourth passenger from the victims’ car were both taken to the hospital with their health being in critical condition.

The driver, who caused the fatal traffic crash between the two cars had a blood alcohol content of 3.6 per mille and was driving at 138 kilometres per hour.

«It’s not an accident, but an event where a crime has taken place. I would summarize it in such a way that three people died, including a nine-month-old child, because a 34-year-old likes to drink,» the director general of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board commented to ETV on Tuesday, January 14.